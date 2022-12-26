Victorian teenagers drown on Christmas and Boxing Day at Mordialloc Beach and Lorne

A 19-year-old drowned on the Cumberland River beach at Christmas

Two teenagers have drowned on the beaches of Victoria during the holidays

Two teenagers have drowned on separate beaches in a tragic 24-hour period, as lifeguards warn the public to be careful where they are swimming.

Both young men, aged 17 and 19, drowned on Victoria’s beaches on Christmas and Boxing Day.

The 17-year-old was swimming with friends at Mordialloc Beach in Melbourne on Monday afternoon.

He was reported missing around 4 p.m., prompting a full-scale search and rescue operation.

Life Saving Victoria and Police Air Wing helicopters scoured the sea from above in search of the teenager.

Police rescue boats also carried out a search along the water.

The boy was found unconscious in the ocean about 45 minutes later.

They took him back to shore where paramedics performed CPR on him, but he tragically died at the scene.

It comes a day after another teenager drowned at Cumberland River Beach, just south of Lorne on Victoria’s Surf Coast, over Christmas.

Two other men were also hospitalized after the trio ran into trouble with dangerous surf.

The three were bodysurfing on the beach when one ran into trouble just before 6pm Sunday night.

The other two tried to help but also found themselves in trouble. All three managed to make it back to shore before collapsing.

An off-duty Victorian police officer and a bystander tried to help before police and Surf Life Rescue performed CPR.

The 19-year-old man died at the scene and police are preparing a coroner’s report.

A 20-year-old man was airlifted to The Alfred hospital, where he is believed to be in stable condition.

The 25-year-old man was taken by road to Geelong University Public Hospital, where he is also believed to be in stable condition.

All three men are believed to be from the western Melbourne suburb of St Albans.

It brings the total number of drownings in Victoria so far in December to 19, with first responders reporting a much busier start to summer than they are used to.

Life Saving Victoria lifeguards and lifeguards have carried out 102 rescues on patrolled beaches this month, compared to 30 rescues during the same period in 2021.

“After flooding has devastated communities across the state, people flock to our shoreline to enjoy the water, which may have contributed to the increased number of rescues,” said LSV’s general manager of salvage services. , Liam Krige.

“Any body of water can pose a threat, so please make safe choices whenever you are in, on or near water, such as never swimming alone, ensuring children are actively supervised,” said Mr. Krige.

“Which means children under the age of five within arm’s reach and children under the age of ten in their constant and direct line of sight, wearing an approved life jacket when boating or fishing and remembering that alcohol and water-related activities are not allowed.” mix”.