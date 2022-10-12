Victorian storm: Thousands of Australians warned to prepare for heavy rain, damaging winds

<!–

Parts of Australia have been warned to prepare for an impending ‘significant rain event’ that will bring torrential rain, flash flooding, thunderstorms and dangerous winds, the Met Office says.

‘Severe thunderstorms’ and up to 100mm of rain are expected to hit central and northern Victoria on Wednesday night and Thursday, with gusts at times reaching 100km/h.

Residents in Tasmania are also on high alert with a warning of ‘intense rainfall and damaging winds’ across the state’s north from late Wednesday into the following day.

The southernmost state could see rainfall of up to 120mm on Thursday and up to 200mm at higher elevations.

The Met Office warned this could mean “dangerous and life-threatening flooding” and landslides for inland parts of north-west Tasmania.

Mildura, in Victoria’s north, could be one of the hardest hit, with torrential rain from Wednesday evening continuing for most of the following 24 hours.

Mildura SES issued an urgent warning to local drivers not to attempt to drive across flooded roads and to reconsider the need to drive at all while the Murray River has come under a flood warning.

Several rivers are expected to flood, including the Campaspe River at Rochester and Elmore, which could rise nine meters and threaten up to 700 homes in Rochester on Saturday.

Locals prepared by sandbagging hundreds of homes and Rochester SES warned they expect the city to be evacuated by Friday.

“The city of Rochester is predicted to be cut in half and become almost landlocked,” said Rochester SES member Judith Gledhill. ABC.

‘It’s important for people to leave before the peak comes.’

Moderate flood warnings were also issued for the Murray and Loddon rivers, and minor flood warnings are in place for the Avoca, Kiewa and Snowy rivers.

People have already been evacuated from the north-eastern part of the state in the alpine region.

The evacuation warning is for Falls Creek and Bogong Village due to a ‘slow active landslide’ on Bogong High Plains Road above the village.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued on Wednesday afternoon for ‘slow-moving’ storms in Victoria’s west, south of Horsham, and around Halls Gap.

Heavy rain is expected in Melbourne from Wednesday night with up to 50mm due to fall in the city on Thursday.

Meanwhile across the country, Western Australia’s north faces an extreme fire danger warning.

‘Dry conditions combined with moderate to fresh south-east to south-west winds will cause extreme fire hazards in the far western Pilbara on Wednesday.’