Victorian storm: Thousands of Australians warned to prepare for heavy rain, damaging winds
- The Met Office is warning of ‘intense’ rainfall across much of Victoria, Tasmania
- Up to 100mm could fall in central and northern Victoria with rivers due to flooding
- Forecasters also warn of severe thunderstorms and damaging winds
Parts of Australia have been warned to prepare for an impending ‘significant rain event’ that will bring torrential rain, flash flooding, thunderstorms and dangerous winds, the Met Office says.
‘Severe thunderstorms’ and up to 100mm of rain are expected to hit central and northern Victoria on Wednesday night and Thursday, with gusts at times reaching 100km/h.
Residents in Tasmania are also on high alert with a warning of ‘intense rainfall and damaging winds’ across the state’s north from late Wednesday into the following day.
The southernmost state could see rainfall of up to 120mm on Thursday and up to 200mm at higher elevations.
The Met Office warned this could mean “dangerous and life-threatening flooding” and landslides for inland parts of north-west Tasmania.
Mildura, in Victoria’s north, could be one of the hardest hit, with torrential rain from Wednesday evening continuing for most of the following 24 hours.
Mildura SES issued an urgent warning to local drivers not to attempt to drive across flooded roads and to reconsider the need to drive at all while the Murray River has come under a flood warning.
Several rivers are expected to flood, including the Campaspe River at Rochester and Elmore, which could rise nine meters and threaten up to 700 homes in Rochester on Saturday.
Locals prepared by sandbagging hundreds of homes and Rochester SES warned they expect the city to be evacuated by Friday.
“The city of Rochester is predicted to be cut in half and become almost landlocked,” said Rochester SES member Judith Gledhill. ABC.
‘It’s important for people to leave before the peak comes.’
Moderate flood warnings were also issued for the Murray and Loddon rivers, and minor flood warnings are in place for the Avoca, Kiewa and Snowy rivers.
People have already been evacuated from the north-eastern part of the state in the alpine region.
The evacuation warning is for Falls Creek and Bogong Village due to a ‘slow active landslide’ on Bogong High Plains Road above the village.
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued on Wednesday afternoon for ‘slow-moving’ storms in Victoria’s west, south of Horsham, and around Halls Gap.
A landslide has occurred on the Bogong-High Plains Road at Bogong Village in Victoria’s Alpine region, prompting an evacuation warning
Heavy rain is expected in Melbourne from Wednesday night with up to 50mm due to fall in the city on Thursday.
Meanwhile across the country, Western Australia’s north faces an extreme fire danger warning.
‘Dry conditions combined with moderate to fresh south-east to south-west winds will cause extreme fire hazards in the far western Pilbara on Wednesday.’
FORECAST FOR LARGER CITIES
PERTH
Wednesday Mostly sunny Max 20
Thursday Sunny Min 6 Max 20
Friday Sunny Min 7 Max 22
Saturday Sunny Min 8 Max 23
ADELAIDE
Wednesday showers Max 18
Thursday Rain Min 11 Max 15
Friday decreasing showers Min 11 Max 18
Saturday Partly cloudy Min 9 Max 19
MELBOURNE
Wednesday showers Max 20
Thursday Very heavy rain Min 16 Max 17
Friday showers Min 10 Max 18
Saturday Partly cloudy Min 8 Max 18
HOBART
Wednesday shower or two Max 20
Thursday Rain Min 13 Max 17
Friday Decreasing rain Min 10 Max 17
Saturday Possibility of showering Min 9 Max 16
CANBERRA
Wednesday Partly cloudy Max 19
Thursday Showers increasing Min 10 Max 19
Friday Decreasing rain Min 10 Max 17
Saturday Sunny Min 4 Max 20
SYDNEY
Wednesday Possible shower Max 21
Thursday Partly cloudy Min 15 Max 22
Friday showers Min 16 Max 23
Saturday Sunny Min 12 Max 22
BRISBANE
Wednesday Partly cloudy Mostly sunny Max 24
Thursday Partly cloudy Min 15 Max 24
Friday Partly cloudy Min 16 Max 27
Saturday Partly cloudy Min 18 Max 26
DARWIN
Wednesday Possible shower Max 34
Thursday Showers or two, possible storm Min 26 Max 33
Friday Showers or two, possible storm Min 26 Max 34
Saturday Shower or two, possible storm Min 25 Max 35
Source: Bureau of Meteorology