Victorian state election: Daniel Andrews to consider four day working week and push for free dental

Daniel Andrews will lobby for free dental care and examine the benefits of a four-day work week if re-elected as Victorian premier for a third consecutive term.

A policy document detailing Labour’s secret plans to lure voters has been leaked ahead of the November 26 state election.

The draft document was recently sent to the party’s rank-and-file members for their feedback before the policies are finalized and published next month.

It outlines plans to consider the social and equality benefits of a reduced working week without loss of income.

Labor could also reinstate Workers Family Picnic Day and declare Christmas Eve after 6 p.m. 18 for a holiday, The age reported.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews (pictured with wife Catherine) is hoping to be re-elected to power for a third term

A four-day working week trial by some employers has already seen higher employee satisfaction and no drop in productivity in workplaces across the globe, with one Australian employer claiming his company would ‘no way’ go back to five-day weeks.

Fast food and retail workers could also benefit from a re-elected Labor government which will ensure 15 per cent of parking spaces remain free for them.

The party would also lobby the federal government for universal dental care and advocate for a national social housing deal.

Labor would reserve gas for local use to ensure production ‘directly serves the interests of Victorian households and businesses.

It will also work with the federal government to bring the Outer Metropolitan Ring Rail Line, a proposed highway connecting the Hume Freeway north of Melbourne to the Princes Freeway southwest of the city, to fruition.

A re-elected Labor government in Victoria would look at the benefits of a four-day working week (pictured, a barista in Melbourne)

A Victorian Labor government would lobby their federal counterparts for universal dental care (stock image)

The leaked policies have already been marred in controversy due to the furious reaction of unions and rank-and-file members.

‘The Labor Party is the democratic sum of its membership and its affiliated trade unions. Its policy platform should not be written by faceless advisers who clearly have little respect for union members,’ Transport Workers Union secretary Mem Suleyman wrote to Labor officials.

The United Firefighters Union claimed it was not consulted as officials criticized the drafting and content of the policy document.

“The UFU was not contacted and was not given the opportunity to comment on the draft that was released – despite the fact that the UFU has been aligned with Labor since the 1930s,” union secretary Peter Marshall told The Age.