Victorian Premier Dan Andrews slammed for Olivia Newton-John memorial tweet with misspelling error

Victorian Prime Minister Dan Andrews has been flushed after sending a tweet announcing a memorial service for Olivia Newton-John in which her name has been misspelled.

The iconic Australian singer who starred in the hit musical Greece lost her 30-year battle with breast cancer on Monday at the age of 73, surrounded by family and friends.

Heartfelt tributes poured in from around the world for the beloved actress, singer and activist.

“I am so pleased that Olivia Newtown-John’s family has accepted our offer for a state memorial service,” Mr Andrews’ official account tweeted.

Eagle-eyed Twitterers immediately noticed that the prime minister mistakenly added an extra ‘w’.

Beloved entertainer’s family accepted a state memorial offer

“It’s Newton, NOT Newtown. With the amount we pay for your PR team, they can get the spelling right,” one wrote.

“Her name was Olivia NEWTON John. You are absolutely embarrassing,” wrote another.

Some Twitter users thought the misspelling was a telltale error, showing sloppiness to the point of being disrespectful.

“At least have the respect to spell her name correctly,” one wrote.

Olivia Newton John. With respect, Prime Minister, please pay attention to the correct spelling,’ another advised.

“You can’t even get her name right. So much for the respect,” wrote another.

Others accuse the prime minister of making state monuments and funeral services more about himself than about those they honor.

“You don’t even know her name Andrews, stop trying to make yourself like you for the ELECTION, WE DON’T DO,” one wrote.

“Oh, now it’s ‘our’ offer for a state funeral for ONJ.. When you tweeted about Judith Durham last week, it was all about you…,” tweeted an account labeled “Sack Dan Andrews.”

Andrews announced a state funeral last week for Judith Durham, the lead singer of iconic Australian music act The Seekers.

However, the prime minister also had his supporters on social media.

“The ‘Anti-dan’ people who think commenting under this tweet is appropriate are shameless,” wrote one Twitter user.

“It is the Prime Minister of the state simply offering a beloved Australian a state memorial service. Put politics aside… really.”

Tottie Goldsmith, Mrs Newton-John’s niece, accepted the offer of a memorial service on behalf of the family during an interview with Mr Andrews on Thursday morning.

A venue and date for the service have yet to be announced, and further talks are underway between the family and the Prime Minister’s Department.

Andrews noted that the event will be more of a concert than a traditional memorial service.

“We are working with Olivia’s family on the details, but it will be more of a concert than a funeral – fitting for a Victorian who lived such a rich and generous life,” he tweeted.

Mr Andrews said the family was previously moved by the prospect of Victorians getting together and celebrating Olivia’s life.

“As tough as this time is… it’s made a little bit easier by all the outpourings of sadness and support, and the very fond memories people share of such a wonderful person,” he said.

The actress, singer and activist was reportedly planning to write an introductory letter to the new Victorian Health Secretary Mary-Anne Thomas, Federal Health Secretary Mark Butler and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese urging greater access to medical cannabis.

Ms Thomas said she had not received any correspondence from Newton-John but was aware of her passion to support people suffering from cancer and other chronic illnesses.