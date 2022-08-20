Victorian politician Jaala Pulford spoke of the pain of daughter Sinead’s cancer death aged 13

<!–

Politician Jaala Pulford is candid about the excruciating pain she endured during the loss of her teenage daughter to cancer.

Ms Pulford, the Victorian Secretary of State for Employment, Innovation, Medical Research and Small Business, lost her daughter Sinead in 2014 at the age of 13 after a horrific battle with the deadly disease.

She gave an emotional speech about her daughter’s passing at the Million Dollar Luncheon at Melbourne’s Crown Palladium on Friday, while raising more than $2 million for the Children’s Cancer Foundation.

Jaala Pulford (pictured with daughter Sinead) is candid about her daughter’s death in a rare speech about the ordeal at the Million Dollar Luncheon at Crown Palladium

Ms Pulford tweeted that giving the speech ‘just about fkn killed her’ but raised money for the Children’s Cancer Foundation

Ms Pulford tweeted about her speech: “Just about fkn killed me but helped the Children’s Cancer Foundation raise $2.27 million today.”

During the speech, Ms Pulford said her stories about her daughter had been in a “time warp” since the 13-year-old’s death.

“Sinead was smart and bold. She was extremely confident. She was a loving and protective big sister and a loyal friend. I miss her with every breath,” Mrs Pulford said in a report of the speech in the Daily Telegraph.

Ever since cancer took her daughter away, Ms Pulford said she watched the life she would have lived vicariously through Sinead’s friends – affectionately known by her son Hamish as ‘reserve sisters’.

“Jobs and courses, tattoos, boyfriends, ex-boyfriends, oompa loompa fake tan, travel and gaps, and that weird eyelash thing that’s all the rage right now,” Ms Pulford joked.

Ms Pulford then spoke of the heartbreaking final moments her daughter spent surrounded by her family in her bed, with her fingernails still made up from her last outing – a trip to the nail salon three weeks before she died.

Ms Pulford (who spoke about her daughter’s death earlier in the photo) said she watched her daughter grow up vicariously through her friends

Ms Pulford (pictured) has only recently been candid about her daughter’s death in Parliament while speaking out about the legalization of euthanasia

“I told her how much we loved her, and how strong she had been, how proud we were of her, that it was okay that she went now and that we would always love her… She took a deep breath and squeezed my hand bye, and then she was gone,’ said Mrs Pulford.

Ms Pulford had previously spoken out about her daughter’s death in parliament in 2017.

Ms Pulford gave the emotional speech about her daughter’s untimely death during a debate on the legalization of euthanasia.

“(I) learned more about death and dying than I ever cared,” she said at the time.

“I don’t know what it’s like to hear that you’re dying, but I know what it’s like to hear that your child is dying.

Shock, disbelief, fear, anxiety, confusion, deep sadness, anger. Every stage of negotiation and denial,” she said.