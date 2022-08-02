Victorian pet owners could receive free vet services under new Veticare scheme

Vets are calling on the government to introduce a ‘Veticare’ system that gives pet owners access to free animal health care.

Animal Justice Party MP Andy Meddick announced that he will present the Medicare-style veterinary program to the Andrews government on Tuesday in response to Victoria’s animal health care shortage.

Mr Meddick said the current vet ‘crisis’ in the state has been fueled by increased pet ownership during the Covid pandemic, coupled with professionals leaving the industry due to ‘financial and emotional stress’.

Under his proposed plan to help pet owners and their furry friends, Victorians would be able to access free or low-cost vet services in public clinics using a bulk billing system.

“It leads to Victorians having to travel for hours for vet care, or some may not even get it at all. More and more emergency and after-hours clinics in the state are closing completely,” he said Herald Sun.

“This system will alleviate that stress by establishing government-funded veterinary pet care with a bulk bill and a scheduled reimbursement system — exactly the same as our Medicare system.”

There are currently no public veterinary clinics in Victoria.

“This is not only a win for companion animals and wildlife, but also for hard-working vets and vet teams. It means we can improve access, cost and availability of quality animal health care,” said Mr Meddick.

“Everyone deserves to experience the joy and companionship of an animal, no matter where they live or how much they earn.

“Victoria has the opportunity to set the benchmark for the best animal protection model in the country, and be the first to implement a public animal health care system.”

Pet owners would be required to pay an annual fee under the proposed Veticare scheme that would cover all of their pet’s needs, from regular checkups to surgeries.

Depending on the individual owner’s financial situation, they may be required to pay a Medicare-style gap.

Concession, retirees and health cardholders under the plan would have covered the full cost of their pet’s medical bills.

Animal rescuers and caretakers covered by Veticare can also receive special recognition for their services and be exempt from paying the annual fee.

“Veterinarians are often under stress because they have to care for wildlife and use resources in their clinics that they don’t get reimbursed for. We want to make sure they get that reimbursement,” Mr Meddick said. ABC.