Victorian man fined after illegally climbing Uluru since practice was banned in 2019

A man who climbed Uluru despite the practice being banned three years ago has been fined $2,500.

Simon Day, 44, of Victoria, was found guilty on Thursday of walking or driving on a Commonwealth reservation and entering a restricted or prohibited area at Alice Springs Local Court.

The 44-year-old is the first person convicted of climbing the iconic Northern Territory landmark since access was restricted in 2019.

The traditional owners of the land of Anangu had called for laws to be passed to prevent visitors from climbing the sacred rock, which towers 348 meters high.

Tourists were eventually banned from climbing Uluru in October 2019.

Until the ban, hundreds of thousands of tourists climbed the rock every year.

The traditional owners consider Uluru to be an intensely spiritual place, an area where their Tjukurpa (creation stories), which define their ceremonies, arts and precepts, come together.

The board of Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park voted unanimously to ban the climbing

A Parks Australia spokesperson said they take ‘protection of sacred sites very seriously’.

“Traditional owners have a cultural responsibility to care for the Uluru Rock Formation and the surrounding parkland,” they told the ABC. ‘

A fence was placed at the foot of the rock to prevent people from climbing.