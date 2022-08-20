WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Victorian man fined after illegally climbing Uluru since practice was banned in 2019

Australia
By Jacky

Uluru climber who illegally climbed sacred rock fined $2,500 – first to be punished since it was banned three years ago

  • Victorian man becomes first person convicted of illegally climbing Uluru
  • Simon Day, 44, found guilty in Alice Springs local court on Thursday
  • $2,500 fine, including walking, driving on a Commonwealth reservation
  • The ability to climb the sacred rock was banned on October 26, 2019

By Tom Heaton for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 10:48, 20 August 2022 | Updated: 15:24, 20 August 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A man who climbed Uluru despite the practice being banned three years ago has been fined $2,500.

Simon Day, 44, of Victoria, was found guilty on Thursday of walking or driving on a Commonwealth reservation and entering a restricted or prohibited area at Alice Springs Local Court.

The 44-year-old is the first person convicted of climbing the iconic Northern Territory landmark since access was restricted in 2019.

A man who climbed Uluru illegally despite the practice being banned three years ago has been fined $2,500 (photo climbers before the rock's closure in October 2019)

A man who climbed Uluru illegally despite the practice being banned three years ago has been fined $2,500 (photo climbers before the rock’s closure in October 2019)

Victorian man Simon Day was found guilty in Alice Springs Local Court on Thursday and fined $2,500 (pictured are tourists in Uluru before the ban)

Victorian man Simon Day was found guilty in Alice Springs Local Court on Thursday and fined $2,500 (pictured are tourists in Uluru before the ban)

Victorian man Simon Day was found guilty in Alice Springs Local Court on Thursday and fined $2,500 (pictured are tourists in Uluru before the ban)

The traditional owners of the land of Anangu had called for laws to be passed to prevent visitors from climbing the sacred rock, which towers 348 meters high.

Tourists were eventually banned from climbing Uluru in October 2019.

Until the ban, hundreds of thousands of tourists climbed the rock every year.

The traditional owners consider Uluru to be an intensely spiritual place, an area where their Tjukurpa (creation stories), which define their ceremonies, arts and precepts, come together.

Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park board voted unanimously to ban climbing

The board of Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park voted unanimously to ban the climbing

The board of Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park voted unanimously to ban the climbing

A Parks Australia spokesperson said they take ‘protection of sacred sites very seriously’.

“Traditional owners have a cultural responsibility to care for the Uluru Rock Formation and the surrounding parkland,” they told the ABC. ‘

A fence was placed at the foot of the rock to prevent people from climbing.

Traditional landowners welcome the closure of the climb at Uluru in October 2019

Traditional landowners welcome the closure of the climb at Uluru in October 2019

Traditional landowners welcome the closure of the climb at Uluru in October 2019

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Students accuse each other of white…

Jacky

Archie Battersbee’s mother says…

Jacky

Rottweiler owner spared jail after his…

Jacky
1 of 3,868

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More