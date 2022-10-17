Victorian floods take toll on wombats, possums and kangaroos in Echuca, Shepparton

<!–

Tragic scenes of Australian native animals scrambling to escape rising floodwaters continue to emerge as Victoria’s flood emergency grows.

As residents of the border town of Echuca continue to sandbag the town, video has emerged of a wombat swimming through river water on the outskirts of the town.

The video was shot by a Wildlife Australia volunteer – one of many who have flocked to Victoria’s north to help save thousands of displaced animals.

Kangaroos displaced by rising floods in Shepparton on Monday

Baby possum rescued by Wildlife Victoria in the floods

On Friday, Daily Mail Australia reported on the situation of wombats caught in the floods north of Melbourne.

One image showed the heartbreaking moment a wombat and its baby joey fled rising flood waters.

The photo was taken by staff at Molesworth Recreation Reserve and Caravan Park – located just over 100km northeast of Melbourne’s CBD on the Goulburn River.

The fate of Wombatten and its joey is still unknown, with the caravan park and its residents fighting a losing battle against rising flood waters.

More sad stories continued to emerge on Monday highlighting the plight of Victoria’s wildlife.

Images of messed-up baby possums, soaking wet kookaburras, frightened kangaroos and even homeless lizards have been posted on social media.

A wombat swims for its life after being caught in floods in Echuca

Wildlife Victoria has launched an appeal to help its efforts to save animals trapped in the floods

In what could be considered some rare good news among the animal crisis, a wombat named Selina has been found alive and well after escaping her prison island in the Macedon Ranges – north-west of the CBD.

Selina had dug a cave on high ground after being flooded out in the area a few weeks ago.

That cave had become an island over the weekend, with concerns that she had been swept away.

During the night, Selina and her friend ‘Wimble’ were caught on night vision cameras on dry land after somehow escaping their island.

A small bush mouse named Antechinus was not so lucky and remains trapped there until the water recedes.

Wildlife Australia has set up a appeal aimed at raising funds that will go directly to its Rescue Service.

The organization operates a 24-hour hotline for its traveling veterinarians to respond to wildlife emergencies in the field.

A kangaroo finds a dry place to rest after escaping flooding in Victoria’s north

Selina the wombat made a den in high ground when the floods began to rise.

Selina was later seen on dry land after fleeing the island

The organization has received more than 1,000 calls for help in the past 48 hours.

While Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced a $351 million package on Monday to give regional Victorian communities the immediate support they need, the state’s wildlife has been left to fend for itself.

On Friday, a staff member from Molesworth Recreation Reserve and Caravan Park told Daily Mail Australia that the mother and joey they imagined were not the only wombats scrambling for their lives.

‘There were wombats everywhere looking for higher ground. “It’s a terrible situation with Goulburn right now,” the spokesman said.

“Our whole park is under water and it’s getting deeper and deeper, so we hope it will ease soon.”

Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp told radio 3AW on Monday that the flooding was expected to continue causing havoc in the coming days.

“Echuca had its first peak so that happened overnight but as this water works its way up to Goulburn it will see another peak in Echuca on Tuesday and Wednesday,” he said.

“Even though the water is receding slightly in Echuca, it still has major flooding, there’s still significant risk there, but that’s the next peak we’re looking at.”

Crisp said a state of disaster has yet to be declared despite wild weather and flooding expected to last four to six weeks.

A local resident carries a sandbag through a flooded street in Shepparton