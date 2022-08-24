Victorian family sells 100-year-old farm for $40MILLION to developers in Echuca Victoria

<!–

A 100-year-old farmhouse on the Victoria-New South Wales border has sold for a staggering $40 million.

The 123-acre estate in Echuca in the far north of the state has been purchased by developers who plan to build a 1,200-lot home.

Echuca Park farm has been in the same family for over a century, but will now be a key cog in revitalizing the regional city.

The property was bought by Melbourne-based development firm City and International Developers, with the deal currently undisclosed but believed to be north of $40 million.

The company has built residential areas in Australia and around the world and has chosen Echuca Park to secure the city’s long-term growth.

Echuca has seen high home prices in recent years, with the 10th highest median home price in Victoria in the 12 months to June this year.

That figure has increased from $459,000 in 2021 to $620,250 in 2022.

Echuca Park farm has been in the same family for over a century, but will now be a key cog in revitalizing the regional city

Campaspe Shire Council is looking for more properties to be sold and converted into housing as it appears to be benefiting from demand.

Mayor Chrissy Weller said Echuca Park’s farming plan could provide 40 years of land supply, with up to 5,000 new homes for 14,000 new residents.

Last month, a 40-acre estate in Victoria’s High Country was sold to the Deague Group for $35 million.

The group plans to invest $450 million in building the estate to build 300 homes.