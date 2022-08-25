Victorian Covid lockdowns by Dan Andrews caused loneliness in elderly Australians

Elderly Australians living through Victoria’s Covid-19 lockdowns have written about frequent crying, loss of identity and despair in a world’s first loneliness study led by Melbourne researchers.

An elderly woman, Lisa*, wrote in a journal she kept in October 2020 that she was “weeping for the lack of human companionship,” as the metropolitan city of Melbourne remained in the throes of a phase four lockdown, and regional parts of the state below the podium three restrictions.

At the time, the Victorian state government tracked mysterious cases of the virus and assessed decisions about whether to end lockdowns based on 14-day case averages.

Lead researcher, Barbara Barbosa Neves of Monash University, said lockdowns exacerbated loneliness for study participants, presented new triggers and set aside their usual coping strategies.

The findings of Dr. Neves were published in the article Pandemic diaries: Lived experiences of loneliness, loss and hope in older adults during COVID-19, Tuesday in The Gerontologist.

“Their close relationships were compromised and previous coping mechanisms, such as volunteering or going on trips, were discontinued,” said Dr. Neves.

“The social stigma of recognizing loneliness entwined with the stigma of being old and in many cases vulnerable was akin to personal failure for some participants,” she added.

The study asked 32 people age 65 or older to keep diaries from October 5, 2020 to October 11, except for one participant who started two days late due to illness.

Their submissions ranged from 499 words, the length of an average news article, to 7,811 words, which equates to approximately 16 A4 pages typed.

The researchers believe asking people to record their own experiences is a world first in loneliness studies and call it a useful tool for understanding sensitive personal issues.

“All participants mentioned the sadness and fear associated with loneliness,” the study notes.

Loneliness, it added, contributed to feelings of dejection and being devalued.

“I often experience a sense of despair because of (a) lack of human connection leading directly or indirectly to what you might describe as ‘dark feelings,'” Bob wrote in his journal.

“Who wants to have anything to do with a retiree who is seen as an unproductive, invalid, useless old man, parasite of the community?”

Another journal keeper, Colin, expressed similar sentiments, asking in his journal, “What purpose do I have to exist?”

Several of the journal keepers wrote candidly about their suicidal thoughts, with some saying that loneliness contributed to their bleak outlook.

Others said sleep was the highlight of their day, including Ella, who each night reflected “one less day of my life to get through.”

The study noted that the central theme of these feelings was a loss of faith in the lonely person’s social value and their own identity.

*The participants were named under pseudonyms during the study.

