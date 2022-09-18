Victorian country league grand final brawls: player jumps fence to punch spectator: Maryborough

<!–

An Aussie Rules player jumped over the fence to kick spectators wildly, then casually tried to rejoin the game.

Video shows two spectators engaged in a wild brawl over the local league decision between Harcourt and Carisbrook in the central northern Victorian town of Maryborough.

As the game continues in the background, a Carisbook player interferes with the fence and viciously hits a spectator as other members of the crowd rush in.

It was one of two ugly incidents during Saturday afternoon’s Victorian Country League Grand Finals with footage of an all-in brawl also looming in northern Mooroopna.

A player has jumped the fence to get involved in a brawl between spectators at a Victorian country footy grand final

The player who jumped the fence dealt two heavy blows to the man in a gray hoodie.

As the scrap continues, the player jumps back over the fence to continue the game, which was won by Harcourt.

But the player was then sent off by the match referee.

Among the chaos, a young girl is also seen rushing in and trying to break up the fighters.

Police were later called to the scene and charged three men.

The Maryborough Castlemaine District Football League has threatened ‘severe sanctions’ on those involved.

Two spectators exchange blows at the Aussie Rules final in the Victorian town of Maryborough

“The MCDFNL is shocked by the actions of a small segment of the public during the recent grand final,” the competition said.

“This behavior is not in line with the expectations and values ​​of the competition and an investigation will be launched to determine who was involved and appropriate action will be taken.”

Meanwhile, police were also called to an all-in brawl between spectators following the siren of the grand finale in the district between Lancaster and Murchison-Toolamba in the northern Victorian town of Shepparton.

After Lancaster won their first premiership in 11 years, fans flocked to the center of the ground where an ugly brawl started.

Fans started an all-in brawl in the middle of the field after the regional district footy final in the Victorian town of Shepparton

Video shows supporters struggling and being knocked to the ground.

A lying fan is viciously kicked in the head.

Police were called to the scene at 5 p.m. as the crowd dispersed, but no arrests were made.

The Kyabram District Football Netball League said it would work with the clubs to identify the fighters.

“The KDL strongly condemns violence and sees no place for it on or off the field,” the union said.