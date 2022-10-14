Victoria weather: Melbourne residents evacuated from floods amid warnings of another rain bomb

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned Victoria could be hit by further rain in the coming days as at least 1,000 homes are inundated or cut off by flooding.

Despite easing conditions and a predicted days-long reprieve from wet weather, flooding is expected to increase further in the coming hours and the ground is ‘incredibly wet’.

It comes as thousands of Melbourne residents were evacuated on Friday as entire streets in Marbyyrnong turned into rivers, with properties and cars under water.

Meanwhile, major flood warnings have been issued for the Werribee and Yarra rivers this afternoon, more than 4,000 homes across the state are without power and SES crews have carried out more than 200 flood operations.

During an emergency press conference on Friday, Premier Daniel Andrews warned that floods will not peak ‘for a while’.

“Then there is another issue of rain events that are forecast for the coming weeks and of course the ground was already soaked before the last few days of record rainfall,” he said.

‘We know that even moderate rain events in the coming weeks will also pose a real challenge for us. So this is with us all for a while yet.’

Lifeboats were the only way in and out of many streets in inner-city Maribyrnong on Friday

Residents in the city of Rochester spent Friday evacuating pets from flooded properties

Parts of Victoria and Tasmania will remain inundated for the coming days as conditions ease

At least 500 homes across the state have been flooded, while another 500 have been cut off. Those numbers are almost certain to rise – with flooding in Shepparton and Wangaratta set to peak over the weekend.

As conditions ease, the Bureau of Meteorology warned that the flood crisis is still ‘very much developing’.

“We see another low potentially developing over South Australia on Monday and Tuesday next week,” meteorologist Diane Eadie said.

Where the heavy rain goes will be very dependent on the movement of this system.’

‘For Victoria, we could see some increased rainfall in northern parts from Wednesday (next week) to Thursday and Friday.

“But at this stage it’s more likely we’re on the periphery of that system. That said, the ground is incredibly wet.’

Local residents kept a close eye on the partially submerged Anglers Tavern in Maribyrnong on Friday

Strathbogie North, in Melbourne’s north-east, received the most rain in recent days with 224mm, followed by Charnwood (210mm), 171mm over the Central Highlands at Avalon Station and 166mm at Seymour.

The SES has responded to more than 2600 requests for help in 24 hours and carried out at least 200 flood control operations over the past two days.

More than 1500 Victorians have applied for emergency payments within hours of the one-off payments being announced on Friday morning.

Affected adults will each be eligible for a payment of $560 with an additional $280 per child.

“We process them as quickly as we can,” Andrews said.

Meanwhile, the federal government keeps the state’s Mickleham Covid-19 quarantine center open as temporary accommodation for flood victims.

“We are taking the necessary measures as over the coming days we believe there is every chance we will need to house people at the Mickleham facility,” Andrews said.

The Esplanade in inner-city Melbourne is one of dozens of Maribyrnong streets that have turned into rivers

Opposition Leader Matthew Guy called on the State Government to declare a natural disaster in flood-affected areas.

“The scenes of flooding in our state, almost reaching into the center of Melbourne, are devastating,” he said.

“It is clear that affected communities, families and small businesses will need immediate relief as well as long-term support to recover,” Guy said.

Emergency authorities have yet to declare a natural disaster.

“This is a major emergency for the state of Victoria and in support of that, the state control centre. We have activated to level three our highest alert level and we will continue at level three for the foreseeable future,” Victoria’s Emergency Management Commissioner said.

Premier Anthony Albanese says his heart goes out to Victorians affected by the flooding crisis and has spoken to Premier Andrews to offer support.

“There will be a request for support there,” Mr Albanese said.

‘There are already ADF personnel on the ground in Victoria providing that support and assistance.’

An inner city suburb just 7km from the Melbourne CBD has been inundated with flooding. Pictured is an elderly Maribyrnong resident being helped to higher ground

This dog was relieved to be brought ashore by SES workers in Maribyrnong, Melbourne