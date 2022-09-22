Victoria tobacco store fire: CCTV shows man setting shop alight

The police have now released a picture of the man who started the fire in the shop

A mystery man dressed in all the breaks has been caught dousing a tobacco shop in petrol in the middle of the night before setting the room ablaze.

CCTV shows the man smashing the store’s front window on January 8 before spraying fuel around the store in Ballarat, Victoria with a plastic can and bottles.

The fire caused an estimated $1 million in damage after tearing through the store.

The police have now published a picture of the man, who was armed with a hammer, knife and jerry can.

Police need the public’s help to identify an arsonist caught on camera burning down a tobacco shop

However, he also managed to set himself on fire after lighting the tobacco shop.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to battle the flames, which also damaged surrounding businesses.

Now police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after failing to make a breakthrough during a nine-month investigation.

Detective Inspector Michael Phyland of Victoria Police’s Western Region said the ‘significant fire’ could have killed someone.

“The targeted store had only been open for three months and a total of five stores were affected,” Inspector Phyland said. Herald Sun.

‘The fire also had the potential to kill or seriously injure someone if they had been nearby.

‘I would ask people to look at this footage and picture and if you recognize the man or if you have any other information about the fire then we ask you to come forward and contact the police.’

The footage was recovered from the store’s hard drives linked to the CCTV system, which were burnt in the fire.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police immediately.