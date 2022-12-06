Victoria to be hit by horror Christmas traffic with West Gate Bridge lane closure

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Victorian tourists have been warned of upcoming disruptions to major transport links over the Christmas period.

Deputy Prime Minister Jacinta Allan made the announcement on Tuesday morning, adding that the City Loop will also be closed for construction for two weeks in January.

Between December 26 and January 4, only one lane on the West Gate Bridge leading away from the city will be open to traffic.

Long delays of more than 90 minutes are expected and motorists are urged to find a detour before leaving home.

Other affected areas include the West Gate Highway between the city and the West Gate Bridge, as well as the Domain Tunnel, the Monash Highway and throughout the CBD.

Long delays of more than 90 minutes are expected and motorists are urged to find a detour before leaving home (Westgate Bridge pictured)

Roadworks are heavily used by Melbourne’s residents in the summer, with the West Gate and Monash motorways linking the city to the popular towns of Bellarine and the Mornington Peninsula.

Train users have also been warned that the City Loop will be closed for two weeks, from January 2 to 15, while security improvements are made to stations on the loop.

Flagstaff, Parliament and Melbourne Central stations will be closed for the fortnight, but Flinders Street and Southern Cross stations will remain open.

Melbourne’s residents make heavy use of the roads under construction during the summer, with the West Gate and Monash motorways linking the city with the popular cities of Bellarine and the Mornington Peninsula (Pictured, Melbourne traffic)

Smoke detectors and sprinklers will be upgraded along with other emergency systems during the term.

Ms Allan said the disruptions will eventually result in smoother transportation for Victorians across the state.

“It’s our biggest Big Build Victoria summer ever, with more than 19,000 jobs on the ground lobbying for vital improvements to roads and rail in the coming months,” he said.

“We’re revamping all regional commuter lines and delivering major projects, including the Metro Tunnel, to make it faster and easier to get where you need to go, no matter where you live.”