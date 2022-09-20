Victoria Silvstedt shows off her incredible figure grey leggings and a black crop top in New York

Victoria Silvstedt cut a sporty figure as she went out shopping in New York on Monday to celebrate her 48th birthday.

The Swedish model showed off her sensational figure in fitted green leggings and a black crop top as she browsed a shoe store during her birthday outing.

She completed her casual ensemble with a pair of dark sneakers and wore a black sweater wrapped around her waist.

Victoria kept her essentials in a small gray handbag and also carried a black tote bag after shopping at Schutz Shoes.

She styled her golden locks loosely in natural waves and accentuated her standout features with a bronzed makeup palette.

Victoria was seen during the outing with what appeared to be a green bandage on her index finger. It is not known if she suffered an injury.

The actress was also seen enjoying a cup of coffee before returning to the Plaza Hotel.

Her outing comes after Victoria attended the premiere of Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month.

The bombshell exuded glamor in a navy blue ball gown, complete with a strapless design and extravagant train, for the star-studded event.

She showed off her array of perfected poses as she walked the star-studded red carpet for director Olivia Wilde’s new release.

Featuring a center front slit, the beauty’s ensemble was adorned with a v-neckline and gray inner panel.

With an extra layer over the skirt to create a flowing train, Victoria lifted the material in the air to give photographers a 360-degree view of the stunning look.

She paired the number with open-toed silver heels, accessory with a chunky silver bracelet and diamond-encrusted earrings.

Former Playmate Victoria had her bright blonde locks styled in a voluminous curl as they fell to her shoulders.

While for the occasion she added a glamorous makeup palette and kissed the onlookers.

Elsewhere, Victoria had previously enjoyed time in France with her partner Maurice Dabbah.

The beauty and her boyfriend Maurice, who has been called one of Sweden’s richest businessmen, have been together since 2011.

Victoria enjoyed a long stint in the spotlight after she was chosen to represent her country in the Miss World pageant in 1993.

After her election days, the Scandinavian stunner was noticed by Hugh Hefner and became a Playboy Playmate.

Since her career boomed, Victoria has modeled for some of the world’s most prestigious fashion houses, including Chanel, Dior and Valentino.

Despite the glamorous veneer of her lifestyle as a young model, she revealed there was a dark side in a recent interview with Female First.

Victoria said: ‘I started modeling in Paris very young when I was 18, I remember starving myself to fit into the clothes.

“It was a great experience, but you know I did shows for Valentino, Chanel, so it was really prestigious.”