Victoria Silvstedt showcases her incredible figure in a white bikini on a lavish yacht in St. Tropez

She has spent the summer traveling with her boyfriend, a businessman, a millionaire, Maurice Dabbah.

And on Wednesday, Victoria Silvstedt, 47, looked nothing short of sensational as she soaked up the sun in a white bikini on a luxury yacht in St. Tropez.

In the French sun, the Swedish model turned up the heat in the deep two-piece dress that she topped with a matching tassel skirt.

The blond beauty shaped her long locks into loose waves as they fell over her back and blew in the sea breeze.

She showed off her natural beauty while hiding behind a pair of large dark sunglasses.

Victoria was seen during a storm kneeling and resting her phone against a bottle of sunscreen to take a photo.

On her Instagram account, Victoria dressed to impress in a plunging red maxi dress while on her way to an evening party.

The influencer was shocked by the dazzling number as she showed her legs through a thigh-high split.

She elevated her body in a pair of silver strappy heels as she swept up her blonde locks in a high ponytail.

Victoria had previously enjoyed time in France with her partner Maurice.

The beauty and Maurice, who has been called one of Sweden’s richest businessmen, have been together since 2011.

Victoria enjoyed a long stint in the spotlight after she was chosen to represent her country in the Miss World pageant in 1993.

After her election days, the Scandinavian stunner was noticed by Hugh Hefner and became a Playboy Playmate.

Since her career boomed, Victoria has modeled for some of the world’s most prestigious fashion houses, including Chanel, Dior and Valentino.

Despite the glamorous veneer of her lifestyle as a young model, she revealed there was a dark side in a recent interview with Female First.

Victoria said: ‘I started modeling in Paris very young when I was 18, I remember starving myself to fit into the clothes.

“It was a great experience, but you know I did shows for Valentino, Chanel, so it was really prestigious.”