Victoria Silvstedt exudes glamour at the Don’t Worry Darling premiere during Venice Film Festival

Victoria Silvstedt certainly caught the eye when she attended the premiere of Don’t Worry Darling at the Venice Film Festival on Monday night.

The Swedish model, 47, radiated glamor in a navy blue ball gown – complete with a strapless design and extravagant train.

She showed off her array of perfected poses as she walked the star-studded red carpet for director Olivia Wilde’s new release.

Featuring a center front slit, the beauty’s ensemble was adorned with a v-neckline and gray inner panel.

With an extra layer over the skirt to create a flowing train, Victoria lifted the material in the air to give photographers a 360-degree view of the stunning look.

She paired the number with open-toed silver heels, accessory with a chunky silver bracelet and diamond-encrusted earrings.

Former Playmate Victoria had her bright blonde locks styled in a voluminous curl as they fell to her shoulders.

While for the occasion she added a glamorous makeup palette and kissed the onlookers.

Earlier in the day, the star took to Instagram enjoying the sights of Venice and shared a slew of photos as she took a gondola through the city’s iconic canals.

The 79th annual Venice Film Festival kicked off on Wednesday in the historic Italian city with White Noise as the curtain for the event.

The Venice Film Festival annually attracts the biggest stars to the island of Lido in the Venice lagoon. With film screenings taking place in the historic Palazzo del Cinema on Lungomare Marconi.

And Don’t Worry Darling has certainly been highly anticipated, with the drama starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh as the lead characters.

Set in the 1950s, the film follows a housewife (Pugh) whose husband (Styles) relocates them to a utopian community for his new business.

She begins to worry that her husband and his company are hiding terrible secrets as her life is turned upside down.

The cast also includes Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, Douglas Smith, KiKi Layne, Timothy Simons and Dita Von Teese.

Sightseeing: Earlier in the day, the star took to Instagram taking in the sights of Venice and sharing a slew of photos as she took a gondola through the city’s iconic canals