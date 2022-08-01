Victoria: ‘selfie spot’ where a young mum plunged to her death set for new signs and barriers

A mother of two climbed safety barriers to take a selfie on a rock ledge popular on Instagram just before plunging 100 feet to her death in front of her shocked family.

Rosy Loomba, a 38-year-old from Craigieburn, north Melbourne, was visiting Victoria’s Grampians National Park last December when she tumbled off the Boroka Lookout at Halls Gap.

Her husband Basant and her two young sons watched her slip while trying to snap a photo in the popular spot, just months after police warned tourists were risking their lives for selfies.

Ms Loomba died of multiple injuries, including skull fractures and a dislocated spine, a coroner learned Monday.

She had lined up with her husband, Basant Loomba, at the selfie spot, with the pair clambering over the barriers once they reached the front.

But when Mrs. Loomba was walking back to her family, she slipped and fell after losing her balance – leaving her dangling over the edge of the cliff as her husband struggled to pull her back up.

He was then forced to watch as she fell.

Rosy Loomba (pictured, right, with husband Basant, left) enjoyed nature walks with her family in Victoria before her shocking death last December

A tourist at the Boroka Lookout where Mrs. Loomba was killed. A 59-year-old British tourist died after falling in the same spot in 1999

In an investigation of the area after a similar tragedy in 1999, the then coroner recommended improved infrastructure for “safe viewing,” but on Monday, Deputy Coroner Jacqui Hawkins said more needs to be done as social media-obsessed visitors continue to flock to the Surface. .

“I note that adventurers and visitors to the park can continue to climb fences to access lookouts to take a photo or for their own curiosity,” coroner Hawkins said.

“Mrs Loomba’s death reminds us of the dangers associated with ignoring signage and fences placed to protect people.”

While the lookout is fenced off, Ms Hawkins said it was common for people to climb over the ‘easy-to-climb’ wire fence to take photos on the rock ledge.

At the time of Ms. Loomba’s death, there were 30 other people waiting to be photographed.

Ms Hawkins advised Parks Victoria to put up additional signage in the area specifically stating that people have died and been seriously injured at the site.

Bokoka Lookout is located approximately 270 km west of Melbourne in the Grampians National Park (above)

The coroner’s report noted that Parks Victoria installed additional infrastructure and signage at Boroka Lookout this year.

Parks Victoria will provide a written response to the coroner within three months, outlining how the recommendations will be followed.

“We are reviewing existing signage at the Boroka Lookout, including recommendations from the Coroner’s Court,” a spokesperson told AAP in a statement.

Rosy Loomba pictured with her husband and young sons

Mrs Loomba’s family regularly enjoyed similar walks, with her husband sharing many photos on Facebook of the couple and their children in the bush and at famous lookouts, including at the Dandenong Ranges.

It took Victoria Police and State Emergency Service volunteers more than six hours to retrieve Mrs Loomba’s body.

Due to the rough terrain, her body had to be towed by a specialized team after 9 p.m.

Her husband Basant’s sister, Jassu Minal Loomba, said Rosy, originally from India, was devoted to her family.

“She was a good life partner for my brother and the best mother for her children,” she told the Herald Sun last year.

‘[The family is] still in shock and it’s really hard to believe.’

Beloved community supporter, 38, fell to her death

Picturesque Grampians National Park’s Boroka Lookout (pictured) is a popular destination for hikers with thousands of people climbing over barriers to take their photo on the ledge

Warnings had already been issued about the Grampians area by local agents fearing tourists will do anything for the perfect Instagram shot.

“One of the issues that constantly consumes our resources is that individuals are risking life and limb trying to get the ‘ultimate selfie’,” a police warning read in January 2019.

“We regularly see dangerous photos and videos geo-tagged to the area where individuals have compromised their own safety to take a particular photo.

“We also often work with local rescue teams on missions to rescue individuals who have ignored signage and climbed over security barriers or fences.

‘Our missions don’t always have a successful outcome.’

Halls Gap Sergeant Russell Brown made an eerie prediction that the “absolutely ridiculous” posts of the area he sees online would eventually end in tragedy.

“From the point of view of the emergency services, it’s quite frustrating when you see that irresponsible action that can lead to serious injury or death,” he said.

“If you fall, you die.

“If this goes wrong, you need to think about your family, friends and other people who need to be involved.”

Police Secretary Lisa Neville said the tragedy should serve as a reminder of the danger of taking extreme photos (pictured is a woman posing for a photo at the tip of Boroka lookout in February)

Overlooking the Halls Gap valley, the Boroka Lookout has become an increasingly popular photo spot, with over 6,000 Instagram posts tagged at the location.

A woman uploaded a photo posing on the perilous lookout just three hours after the woman fell dead. It is not clear whether the photo was taken before the accident.

Thousands of photos show people climbing over the security barriers to take a travel photo while sitting, standing or even in some cases doing handstands and even back flips on the precarious stone ledge.

There’s no suggestion Ms. Loomba did anything similar when she tragically slipped and fell — and she’s not the only person to die there.

In January 1999, a 59-year-old British tourist fell on the lookout while on holiday with her husband and other relatives taking pictures.