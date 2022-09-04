Victoria sailor vanished after calling to report ‘shapeshifting African pirates’ on board: Gas leak

<!–

A sailor who called his wife and told her that “shape-shifting African pirates” were aboard his yacht before he disappeared, possibly hallucinating from a gas leak, a corona study finds.

The 65-year-old man, known by the initials GFE, had set out from Melbourne in March 2020 for a solo sailing trip to Sydney in his 35-foot vessel, the Affirmation.

The boat was later found floating eight nautical miles off the Victorian coast completely abandoned, with the experienced sailor believed to have drowned.

His ship showed no signs of damage, but the cabin interior was a mess.

The veteran sailor’s 35-foot yacht was found (pictured) but it had mysteriously disappeared

The man’s disappearance was the subject of a Victorian corona investigation, which revealed that he had phoned his wife two days before he disappeared to say that he had been “hijacked by African pirates” and that they could “change shape”.

His wife, shocked by the bizarre claim, called the police who had contacted the sailor and was told that the ‘pirates’ had been on board since he left Melbourne. The Herald Sun reported.

He also told police that he was floating at sea because his engine, radio and GPS had failed due to an electrical fault before hanging up.

Authorities launched a search and rescue mission on March 22, which subsequently found the abandoned yacht off the coast of Cape Howe, halfway between Melbourne and Sydney.

Coroner Simon McGregor found on Wednesday that the sailor had likely had hallucinations caused by a gas leak on the boat.

Police and Coast Guard found the boat floating off the coast of Cape Howe (pictured)

The ship contained an LPG tank – with search crews finding the cabin windows closed and a later inspection finding that the gas lines had been modified.

Further investigation revealed that the fittings on the plumbing were not compliant and that smoke was slowly leaking into the cabin.

“It is reasonable to conclude that GFE was suffering from a hypoxic episode caused by a combination of sleep deprivation due to the prevailing rough conditions and the slow LPG leak seeping into the sleeping quarters at the time he spoke to (his wife) and the police,” Mr. McGregor said.

He found that GFE had probably fallen overboard in a disoriented state and drowned.

Legislation had to be developed to prevent such incidents, he added.

He recommended changing Victorian laws to require working gas detectors to be installed on boats using LPG systems.