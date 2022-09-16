Victoria, SA, Queensland, Tasmania prepare for wet, windy weekend – but Sydney set for sunshine

Heavy rain and strong winds are expected to ravage most of Australia this weekend, after a night of wild weather that saved residents from flooding.

The state emergency service rescued 14 people on Thursday evening, including seven rescued from flooded roads in central western New South Wales.

Six of these were drivers ignoring road signs, while one was camping on a riverbank.

Much of Victoria, South Australia, ACT, Queensland, Tasmania and southern NSW will see rain and high winds between Friday and Monday.

While Melbourne, Canberra, Hobart, Adelaide and Brisbane can expect more wet conditions, Sydney will see sunshine through the middle of next week.

Several people had to be rescued from flooded roads overnight after ignoring warnings as much of Australia prepares for a wet and windy weekend (Pictured, six people had to be rescued from vehicles on NSW’s Mitchell Highway)

Heavy rainfall in central west NSW on Thursday closed the Mitchell Highway for a 41-mile stretch between Wellington and Molong and saw heavy falls further north.

“We’ve had quite a bit of rain yesterday and overnight in inland NSW and southern Queensland and a series of showers and thunderstorms,” ​​said Christie Johnson, senior meteorologist with the Bureau of Meteorology.

Mount Lindesay, east of Narrabri, saw NSW’s heaviest rainfall at 77 millimeters. Both Narrabri and Gunnedah, 100km to the south, had 50mm.

Several river systems in central western NSW are subject to flood warnings, including the Lachlan River west of Condobolin and Macquarie River near Warren.

Central west NSW will face increased rain and further flood risks next week.

“As of mid-week it appears that a rain-carrying system is moving across NSW, probably on the western slopes of the canyon, but it will be widespread and could mean the river continues to rise.”

The NSW SES called on motorists to make ‘smart, safe decisions’ and check forecasts and road closures.

“The NSW SES reminds people never to drive, drive or walk through flood waters. If you find a flooded road, stop, turn around and find another way,” Greg Nash, spokesman for the NSW SES, told the Daily Mail Australia.

Pushing through a flooded road isn’t worth the risk.

“Keep in mind that yesterday’s rain will affect some river systems in the state and the height of the rivers could change quickly.”

Heavy rainfall around southern Queensland’s interior has issued a major flood warning for the River Balonne, which could threaten the small town of Dirranbandi.

Most cities in the eastern states will experience wet, windy and cold weather this weekend, Ms Johnson said.

“A series of cold fronts and troughs will move through the south east of the county, including Victoria, Tasmania, south east South Australia and southern NSW,” she said.

They will bring lower temperatures, gusts and possible thunderstorms for much of Victoria and the southern slopes of the Great Divide in NSW.

“Melbourne, Hobart and Adelaide could have showers both days, and Canberra too.”

Many towns along the western inland slopes of the Great Dividing Range are experiencing heavy rainfall and that will continue this weekend

Ms Johnson said that with snow up to 1,100m, the alpine ski areas can see heavy snowfall of up to 50cm.

“It could mean good snow conditions for the school holidays,” she said.

“But it looks like Sydney could see quite a bit of sunshine until the middle of next week.”

Even Perth could see rain this weekend, although Ms Johnson said a change bringing strong winds and warm temperatures on Monday could pose an extreme risk of wildfires.

The west should see another cool change with showers by mid-next week.