Victoria, SA, Queensland, Tasmania prepare for wet, windy weekend – but Sydney set for sunshine
Heavy rain and strong winds are expected to ravage most of Australia this weekend, after a night of wild weather that saved residents from flooding.
The state emergency service rescued 14 people on Thursday evening, including seven rescued from flooded roads in central western New South Wales.
Six of these were drivers ignoring road signs, while one was camping on a riverbank.
Much of Victoria, South Australia, ACT, Queensland, Tasmania and southern NSW will see rain and high winds between Friday and Monday.
While Melbourne, Canberra, Hobart, Adelaide and Brisbane can expect more wet conditions, Sydney will see sunshine through the middle of next week.
Several people had to be rescued from flooded roads overnight after ignoring warnings as much of Australia prepares for a wet and windy weekend (Pictured, six people had to be rescued from vehicles on NSW’s Mitchell Highway)
Heavy rainfall in central west NSW on Thursday closed the Mitchell Highway for a 41-mile stretch between Wellington and Molong and saw heavy falls further north.
“We’ve had quite a bit of rain yesterday and overnight in inland NSW and southern Queensland and a series of showers and thunderstorms,” said Christie Johnson, senior meteorologist with the Bureau of Meteorology.
Mount Lindesay, east of Narrabri, saw NSW’s heaviest rainfall at 77 millimeters. Both Narrabri and Gunnedah, 100km to the south, had 50mm.
Several river systems in central western NSW are subject to flood warnings, including the Lachlan River west of Condobolin and Macquarie River near Warren.
Central west NSW will face increased rain and further flood risks next week.
“As of mid-week it appears that a rain-carrying system is moving across NSW, probably on the western slopes of the canyon, but it will be widespread and could mean the river continues to rise.”
The NSW SES called on motorists to make ‘smart, safe decisions’ and check forecasts and road closures.
Heavy rain started on Thursday and would continue through Friday and Saturday for many parts of NSW
“The NSW SES reminds people never to drive, drive or walk through flood waters. If you find a flooded road, stop, turn around and find another way,” Greg Nash, spokesman for the NSW SES, told the Daily Mail Australia.
Pushing through a flooded road isn’t worth the risk.
“Keep in mind that yesterday’s rain will affect some river systems in the state and the height of the rivers could change quickly.”
Heavy rainfall around southern Queensland’s interior has issued a major flood warning for the River Balonne, which could threaten the small town of Dirranbandi.
Most cities in the eastern states will experience wet, windy and cold weather this weekend, Ms Johnson said.
“A series of cold fronts and troughs will move through the south east of the county, including Victoria, Tasmania, south east South Australia and southern NSW,” she said.
They will bring lower temperatures, gusts and possible thunderstorms for much of Victoria and the southern slopes of the Great Divide in NSW.
“Melbourne, Hobart and Adelaide could have showers both days, and Canberra too.”
Many towns along the western inland slopes of the Great Dividing Range are experiencing heavy rainfall and that will continue this weekend
Ms Johnson said that with snow up to 1,100m, the alpine ski areas can see heavy snowfall of up to 50cm.
“It could mean good snow conditions for the school holidays,” she said.
“But it looks like Sydney could see quite a bit of sunshine until the middle of next week.”
Even Perth could see rain this weekend, although Ms Johnson said a change bringing strong winds and warm temperatures on Monday could pose an extreme risk of wildfires.
The west should see another cool change with showers by mid-next week.
Five day weather forecast for all of Australia
PERTH
Friday Partly cloudy. Maximum 20
Saturday Shower or two. Min 8 Max 19.
Sunday Possible late shower. Min 8 Max 20.
Monday Shower or two clean up. Min 10 Max 18.
Tuesday Shower or two. Min 11 Max 20.
ADELAIDE
Friday showers. Maximum 15.
The showers will subside on Saturday. Min 10 Max 16.
Sunday showers develop. Min 11 Max 16.
Monday Partly cloudy. Min 9 Max 18.
Tuesday showers. Min 11 Max 19.
MELBOURNE
Friday rain. Maximum 17.
Saturday showers. Min 9 Max 15.
Sunday showers are increasing. Min 11 Max 17.
Monday Shower or two easing. Min 9 Max 17.
Tuesday Partly cloudy. Min 8 Max 19.
HOBART
Wednesday Shower or two. Min 5 Max 13
Thursday Cloudy. Min 7 Max 15
Friday Partly cloudy. Min 6 Max 15
Saturday Partly cloudy. Min 6 Max 16
CANBERRAE
Friday Shower or two. Maximum 17.
Saturday The showers are increasing. Minus 5 Max 14.
Sunday Possible shower. Minus 5 Max 15.
Monday Possible shower. Minus 5 Max 15.
Tuesday sunny. Min 1 Max 18.
SYDNEY
Friday Sunny 24.
Saturday Partly cloudy. Min 14 Max 23.
Sunday Mostly sunny. Min 12 Max 23.
Monday Sunny. Min 12 Max 23.
Tuesday sunny. Min 10 Max 21.
BRISBANE
Clear showers Friday. Maximum 26.
Saturday Some showers. Min 17 Max 29.
Sunday Mostly sunny. Min 13 Max 29.
Monday Mostly sunny. Min 13 Max 29.
Tuesday Shower or two. Min 14 Max 27.
DARWIN
Friday sunny. Maximum 33.
Saturday Sunny. Min 24 Max 34.
Sunday Mostly sunny. Min 25 Max 34.
Monday Mostly sunny. Min 24 Max 35.
Tuesday Partly cloudy. Min 25 Max 34.