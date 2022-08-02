Victoria Police’s ‘stop it’ text line to report bad public transport behaviour is criticised

A new police line of text to help stop unwanted sexual and offensive behavior on public transport has divided the internet – some calling it “senseless.”

The service, known as ‘STOPIT’, was set up by Victoria Police and launched in July as a way to encourage commuters to report ‘non-emergency’ incidents that make them feel threatened or uncomfortable boarding a train, tram or bus. bus.

Victorians can report it anonymously and can also forward photos or videos.

Once people text STOPIT on 0499 455 455, they are asked to fill out a form which is then reviewed by staff who may contact the sender for more information.

But some Victorians have questioned the point of the new service, given that it is not monitored 24/7 and is only for ‘non-emergency’ matters.

The service known as STOPIT was launched last month and allows commuters to report ‘non-emergency’ incidents that make them feel threatened or uncomfortable boarding a train, tram or bus.

“Wow, this is an absolutely ridiculous and useless idea and message. Thank you VicPol for nothing,” one commented on the Victoria Police Facebook page.

“Any sexual harassment is urgent, but it’s not even monitored.”

“If you feel threatened in some way, how is that not urgent? Very confusing,’ said another.

HOW DOES STOPIT WORK? Victorians can text STOPIT to 0499 455 455 for discreetly reporting unwanted sexual or antisocial behavior on public transport Photos or videos can be sent and the sender can be anonymous After sending the text, they will be asked to fill out a form to share details about what happened and the time and place A confirmation text will be sent and a member of the STOPIT team will review the report A police officer can then contact the sender for more information People can report behavior that makes them feel uncomfortable, scared and threatened Suspicious and sexual conduct, abusive language, drug-related offenses and property damage can all be reported The text line is not tracked live and is currently being used in trains and will be ready for use on buses and trams by the end of August Victorians should always call triple zero when in an emergency situation

‘How does texting help when experiencing unwanted sexual behavior in public transport at all? This just doesn’t make sense,” said a third comment.

Others supported the line of text, saying it would be a good way for people to report behavior that would otherwise have been too fearful.

‘They are trying to find a way to help people feel safer and to identify hotspots and recidivism. Kudos to them,” one wrote.

“Thanks, let’s make public transport safe again,” said another.

“I like this very much,” said one woman.

Victoria Police said the service was a means of ‘discreetly’ reporting such things as suspicious behaviour, threatening and abusive actions, obscene and racist language, drug and alcohol related incidents, graffiti or property damage.

Two years of research had gone into the text line, which is an Australian first.

Residents are urged to call triple zero if they find themselves in an emergency.

Police Commissioner Alison Boyes said the officers were determined to make public transportation safer for commuters.

“Most incidents of sexual harassment on public transport go unreported and we are committed to changing that,” she says.

“We have a very high rate of identification of perpetrators for reported incidents, so by telling us we can do something about it.

“Any situation where someone feels unsafe or uncomfortable is not okay. We want to hear people’s experiences so that we can help make the network a safe place for everyone.’