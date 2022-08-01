Victoria Police hunts Victorian man accused of hitting a man in the head and shattering his cheek

Victoria police are on the hunt for a man after an unprovoked attack outside a McDonald’s restaurant in Melbourne in which another man suffered a shattered cheek.

A 49-year-old Keilor man was randomly attacked outside the Keilor Park Drive McDonald’s on July 8, just after midnight, according to investigators.

Two men had passed the 49-year-old, who was standing on the patio, before one of them walked back to the restaurant to confront him.

Victoria Police have released a photo and CCTV footage of a man (pictured) they believe may help with their investigation

The unprovoked attack took place outside the Keilor Park Drive McDonald’s (pictured) just after midnight on July 8

The man then hit the victim in the head, causing him to fall to the ground and lose consciousness.

The two men then fled.

It is clear that the perpetrator and the victim did not know each other.

The victim suffered a broken cheek as a result of the violent attack and required surgery.

Police have since released a photo and CCTV footage of a man they believe could help with their investigation.

The video shows the man approaching the victim without any provocation.

Camera images from the McDonald’s restaurant show the man approaching the victim

He is described as white in appearance, with light brown hair and a beard, and wearing a white hoodie and black pants.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is requested to contact Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.