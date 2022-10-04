Victoria police e-scooter bitz after Moustafa Abou-Eid dies a month after Laura Wallace death
Illegal e-scooters are being taken off the streets and seized by police as part of a wider crackdown, with fines of almost $1,000 for those caught riding them.
Victoria Police launched the crackdown after a 28-year-old man died when he fell from his electric scooter.
Moustafa Abou-Eid died in hospital on Friday, more than a week after he lost control of his e-scooter when it hit a speed bump.
Police have since targeted scooters in Melbourne, particularly in the inner-city suburb of Brunswick, in the first of several planned blitzes across the state.
In Victoria, privately owned e-scooters that can travel more than 10 km/h or put out more than 200 watts are illegal.
Moustafa Abou-Eid died in hospital on Friday, more than a week after he lost control of his e-scooter when it hit a speed bump
Victoria Police Acting Inspector Darren Kenos revealed several e-scooter riders had already been stung this week
Those caught riding them can face a $925 fine and have their e-scooter impounded.
To get it back after 30 days will cost the owner another $900.
Victoria Police Acting Inspector Darren Kenos continued 3AW revealing that several e-scooter riders had already been stung this week.
“To be honest, we are tired of having to go to families and tell them that their family member has suffered life-threatening injuries or died as a result of riding these e-scooters,” Kenos said.
‘These e-scooters are capable of speeds of 50 km/h plus and the margin of error is very small.
‘If you come off you will sustain serious injuries if not lose your life and I don’t think it’s worth it to be honest.’
Inspector Kenos said: 'He was driving on the road and unfortunately he was not wearing a helmet. This brings the reality of the danger of these scooters to us
Mahmoud Abou-Eid said his brother was 'a very loving person'. "You cannot find another person like him, his heart and soul were very rare," said Mahmoud Abou-Eid
Speaking about the circumstances surrounding Mr Abou-Eid’s death, Inspector Kenos said: ‘He was driving on the road [and] unfortunately didn’t have a helmet on. This brings the reality of the danger of these scooters to us.’
Sir. Abou-Eid was illegally riding the unit without a helmet around 8.20am on September 22 at Cornwall Rd, Pascoe Vale in North Melbourne.
He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but died on Friday night.
Mahmoud Abou-Eid told Herald Sun his brother owned the e-scooter but barely used it before paying a touching tribute to his late brother.
“You cannot find another person like him, his heart and soul were very rare,” said Mahmoud Abou-Eid.
‘He was a very loving person. He has always loved family and being together.
‘Unfortunately, what has happened has happened. We try to stay strong as a family. He will always be in our hearts, that’s for sure.’
Last month, Laura Wallace died after being thrown across a junction when her e-scooter collided with a car on the corner of Drakeford Drive and O’Halloran Circuit in Kambah, Canberra.
Police said the teenager was not wearing a helmet when she struck the vehicle and suffered fatal head injuries.
19-year-old Laura Wallace died after being thrown across a junction when her e-scooter collided with a car on the corner of Drakeford Drive and O'Halloran Circuit in Kambah, Canberra
The young Canberra woman was also not wearing a helmet when she crashed her e-scooter
The rules surrounding the popular devices vary depending on where you live in Australia, with some states banning the scooters while others enforce a list of strict requirements.
Electric scooter laws in the Northern Territory, South Australia, Queensland and Western Australia allow riders to drive e-scooters with a normal licence.
While in the Australian Capital Territory, NSW, Tasmania and Victoria, riders must complete the training before taking the units for a ride on their e-scooters that must meet certain requirements.
Riders in Canberra are required to wear a helmet at all times while operating their device and are not allowed on roads or on-road cycle paths unless a residential street does not have a footpath.
In July 2022, NSW introduced a shared e-scooter scheme that allows tourists and locals to rent a scooter from an approved provider and ride it at a selected trial location – the Western Sydney Parklands and the Australian Botanic Gardens.
Riders who take their devices on a joyride outside of permitted testing sites can be fined $697 on the spot for driving a prohibited or uninsured vehicle on NSW roads or pavements.
E-SCOOTER RULES ACROSS AUSTRALIA
E-scooters or electric scooters are a lightweight electric powered vehicle used in many parts of the world as a ‘last mile’ commuting option and as a tourism transport option.
In all states and territories, riders must wear a helmet while using their e-scooter.
Australian Capital Territory
Riders are permitted to use their e-scooter on shared paths and footpaths.
They are not allowed on roads or on-road cycle paths.
They must not be driven at a speed higher than 15 km/h on footpaths and 25 km/h on shared or cycle paths.
NSW and South Australia
E-scooters may only be used at test sites and must be purchased from an approved provider.
Northern Territory
You can only use e-scooters in public places if they are supplied by an approved provider Neuron Mobility.
Riders may only ride on a road for a distance of less than 50 m if there is an obstacle on a footpath, nature strip or shared path.
Tasmania
E-scooters can be used at defined speed limits on most local roads, footpaths, shared paths and cycle paths.
They are not allowed on any road with a speed limit above 50 km/h.
Western Australia and Victoria
Non-petrol-powered e-scooters that have less than 200 watts may only be driven at a maximum speed of 10 km/h