Victoria police e-scooter bitz after Moustafa Abou-Eid dies a month after Laura Wallace death

Illegal e-scooters are being taken off the streets and seized by police as part of a wider crackdown, with fines of almost $1,000 for those caught riding them.

Victoria Police launched the crackdown after a 28-year-old man died when he fell from his electric scooter.

Moustafa Abou-Eid died in hospital on Friday, more than a week after he lost control of his e-scooter when it hit a speed bump.

Police have since targeted scooters in Melbourne, particularly in the inner-city suburb of Brunswick, in the first of several planned blitzes across the state.

In Victoria, privately owned e-scooters that can travel more than 10 km/h or put out more than 200 watts are illegal.

Those caught riding them can face a $925 fine and have their e-scooter impounded.

To get it back after 30 days will cost the owner another $900.

Victoria Police Acting Inspector Darren Kenos continued 3AW revealing that several e-scooter riders had already been stung this week.

“To be honest, we are tired of having to go to families and tell them that their family member has suffered life-threatening injuries or died as a result of riding these e-scooters,” Kenos said.

‘These e-scooters are capable of speeds of 50 km/h plus and the margin of error is very small.

‘If you come off you will sustain serious injuries if not lose your life and I don’t think it’s worth it to be honest.’

Speaking about the circumstances surrounding Mr Abou-Eid’s death, Inspector Kenos said: ‘He was driving on the road [and] unfortunately didn’t have a helmet on. This brings the reality of the danger of these scooters to us.’

Sir. Abou-Eid was illegally riding the unit without a helmet around 8.20am on September 22 at Cornwall Rd, Pascoe Vale in North Melbourne.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but died on Friday night.

Mahmoud Abou-Eid told Herald Sun his brother owned the e-scooter but barely used it before paying a touching tribute to his late brother.

“You cannot find another person like him, his heart and soul were very rare,” said Mahmoud Abou-Eid.

‘He was a very loving person. He has always loved family and being together.

‘Unfortunately, what has happened has happened. We try to stay strong as a family. He will always be in our hearts, that’s for sure.’

Last month, Laura Wallace died after being thrown across a junction when her e-scooter collided with a car on the corner of Drakeford Drive and O’Halloran Circuit in Kambah, Canberra.

Police said the teenager was not wearing a helmet when she struck the vehicle and suffered fatal head injuries.

The rules surrounding the popular devices vary depending on where you live in Australia, with some states banning the scooters while others enforce a list of strict requirements.

Electric scooter laws in the Northern Territory, South Australia, Queensland and Western Australia allow riders to drive e-scooters with a normal licence.

While in the Australian Capital Territory, NSW, Tasmania and Victoria, riders must complete the training before taking the units for a ride on their e-scooters that must meet certain requirements.

Riders in Canberra are required to wear a helmet at all times while operating their device and are not allowed on roads or on-road cycle paths unless a residential street does not have a footpath.

In July 2022, NSW introduced a shared e-scooter scheme that allows tourists and locals to rent a scooter from an approved provider and ride it at a selected trial location – the Western Sydney Parklands and the Australian Botanic Gardens.

Riders who take their devices on a joyride outside of permitted testing sites can be fined $697 on the spot for driving a prohibited or uninsured vehicle on NSW roads or pavements.