Victoria homeowners furious over government plan to take their land for Kororoit Creek Regional Park

Angry residents have rejected a government plan to take their homes and create a new 500-hectare park.

The Victorian Government announced that it is going ahead with its plan to create the Kororoit Creek Regional Park in Melbourne’s west.

However, locals have criticized the plans, with some revealing that the proposed park would cut through their land.

They say the government is discussing a “mandatory takeover process.” which would see them evicted from their old family homes.

Margaret Fioritti purchased a 30-acre plot of land in the late 1980s before building her own home on the block.

She and her husband Walter went on to raise four children on the land, but their home is now in danger of being repossessed by the government – for a fee Fioritti says is far below what she could have achieved in a private sale.

“We wanted this kind of lifestyle. We wanted open space, some animals and this was going to be the future for our kids,” she told A Current Affair.

‘It’s very stressful. It has affected our mental health and our physical health.

“They can just take your land and pay you nothing for it. And they can get away with it.’

Her daughter Bianca, 31, added: ‘You think you live in Australia and it’s a very fair country.

This can literally happen to anyone. The government can come in and take your land and you can’t help it.’

The family believes about 85 percent of their land could be confiscated by the government, though they have not yet interacted with officials.

The development is not surprising, the family said, as the land around their property is popular with developers.

Margaret Fioritti (pictured with her daughter Bianca) purchased a 30-acre plot of land in the late 1980s before building her own home on the block. The government now plans to confiscate it

She and her husband Walter raised four children on the land, but their home is now at risk of being seized by the government — for a fee Fioritti says it’s far less than what she could have achieved in a private sale

Landowners have charged significant fees in recent years for selling plots of land near the Fioritti’s home.

However, Bianca revealed that her family is unlikely to come close to what their neighbors paid.

“They have put a protective layer on our property. They’ve repurposed it—devalued it, so there’s a lot of restrictions now on what you can and can’t do with that overlay.”

She explained that the overlay was placed ten years ago without the family’s knowledge.

It means the market value of their land is much lower than it should be and lawyers have warned them not to expect a large sum.

They also lashed out at the government for claiming the park would help the growling grass frog species.

The government announced that it would proceed with its plan to create the Kororoit Creek Regional Park. About 85 percent of the Fioritti’s home falls within the planned park

The Fiorittis said they have not seen a single frog in their 30 years on the property – something that was supported by their neighbor.

He also faces expropriation and accused the government of ‘lies’.

A government spokesman told Daily Mail Australia: ‘Land is being acquired to create Kororoit Creek Regional Park, which will provide much-needed green space for growing communities and protect endangered plants and animals. The boundaries have been established in consultation with stakeholders and the community.

‘Homes with homes within the park boundary are currently only purchased if the owners want to sell.

‘The land acquisition process for homes without homes is well advanced in order to realize the new park.

“Those who wish to sell will be fairly compensated based on an independent appraisal that takes into account the highest and best use of the land, as if the park’s public acquisition overlay were not in place.”