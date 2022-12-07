Victoria Hervey slams Maura Higgins’ claim that Scott Henshall ruined her Fashion Awards experience

Lady Victoria Hervey has responded to Maura Higgins’ claims that designer Scott Henshall ruined her British Fashion Awards experience.

Maura, 32, claimed she didn’t go to the event because Henshall, 47, brought her an inappropriate dress, didn’t bring the right shoes and left her in her hotel room for three hours.

But 46-year-old Victoria, who was also dressed by the designer that evening, told MailOnline: ‘What Maura says is not true at all.

Scott didn’t ignore her. Maura had her own glamor team in her room and what I heard is that she liked the dress, but Scott’s PR, who was in charge of bringing her shoes, brought her the ones she didn’t like.

“Scott was angry because he didn’t like whoever the PR chose.”

Victoria continued, “It is absolutely untrue to say that Scott left Maura for three hours.

“He is a professional and the weakness is unfortunately in his PR team. Maura wanted her own make-up and hair team in her room.’

Maura pulled out of Monday’s British Fashion Awards at the last minute after claiming her sassy tailored outfit was “not very appropriate.”

It is also alleged that she was angry with top designer Scott Henshall after he “left her alone for over three hours” in Victoria’s favor for the event.

The Love Island star also reportedly became annoyed with Mulberry’s former creative director when he failed to “get her a selection of shoes,” as previously promised.

A source told The sun: ‘Scott dressed Maura, Victoria and model Talulah Eve.

Maura’s dress was meant to resemble Paris Hilton’s chainmail dress from 2002. In the end, it didn’t look like it at all and she wasn’t happy.

Scott also had to get her a selection of shoes, which he didn’t. Then he left Maura alone in her room for over three hours to help Victoria get dressed.’

Representatives for Maura, Scott and Victoria have been contacted for comment by MailOnline.

The reality star prepared to mingle with the greats on Monday night but “decided not to go” just minutes before she was due to hit the red carpet after feeling uncomfortable in her tailored dress.

The Irish TV personality shared an Instagram clip from her hotel room, showing a full face of makeup and the dress in question, which she said she had “zero control” over.

Maura straightened her long brunette locks as she revealed she was “still at the hotel” when fans asked where she was.

Maura said, “So guys, everybody sends me messages like, ‘Where are you and where are the red carpet pictures?’ I’ve had a bit of a nightmare.

“So you can clearly see I’m all set. The Glam team is on point as usual. In short… the dress, the shoes, everything was not something I would wear.

“I don’t really know what to say, it’s like I just don’t think it’s very appropriate for the Fashion Awards.

Iconic: The source added, “Maura’s dress was meant to resemble Paris Hilton’s chainmail dress from 2002 (pictured). In the end it didn’t look like it at all and she wasn’t happy’

“Obviously I like being bold, you know that, but I just feel, I don’t know. It’s just not right. So yes, I decided not to go. I’m still in the hotel, as you can see.’

A number of big names at the 2022 British Fashion Awards wore eye-catching glamorous dresses.

Earlier in the day, the reality star shared a selfie to her Instagram Story as she preens in her hotel room for the star-studded evening.

Beaming as she held up a sign, Maura revealed that the designer Scott Henshall was behind the dress she rejected.

It’s written: ‘BFA ​​tonight… first time having zero control over my outfit… excited to see what @scott_henshall has designed for me’.

Scott broke into the fashion world in 1998, at the age of 22, when he was the youngest designer to show at London Fashion Week.

He was previously hailed as “King of the Red Carpet,” having created a series of iconic dresses, including dressing supermodel Jodie Kidd in a web of lace for the first Spider-Man premiere.