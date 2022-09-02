Victoria Hervey shows off her sensational figure in a neon yellow bikini in Malibu    

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Lady Victoria Hervey looked sensational as she was photographed on Thursday enjoying a splash in the sea in Malibu.

The 45-year-old looked younger than her years as she showed off her golden tan in a neon yellow bikini with sexy metal ring details on the straps.

She wore her long blond hair down and in a tousled style as she soaked up the sun rays during her fun day out.

Bright spark: Victoria Hervey, 45, flaunted her sensational figure in a neon yellow bikini as she took to the ocean in Malibu on Thursday

Victoria’s sexy two piece bottoms had tie sides and she completed her look with a few designer shades as she frolicked in the water.

The model, who has made a home for herself in the United States, appeared cheerful as she ran out of the water and back onto the beach.

Victoria recently admitted that pregnancy magazine Project Baby had her thinking – as she has a potential sperm donor/father standing in line, should she decide to start a family.

Vitamin SEA! Victoria’s sexy two piece bottoms had tie sides and she completed her look with a few designer shades as she frolicked in the water.

Six of her eggs were frozen and stored three years ago at a cost of £11,000, and she spent the time looking for a donor after that.

“I had a friend who was going to be my sperm donor. He would be involved in my child’s life, but as a friend, not a partner,” she explained.

“And I would be pregnant right now. But then Covid happened, which was a big blow, but looking back I’m really thankful I didn’t do it with that person. He just wasn’t right.’

Lady Victoria is the daughter of the 6th Marquess of Bristol, half-sister to the 7th Marquess, and sister to the 8th Marquess and Lady Isabella Hervey.

The model spent the summer at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d’Antibes, France.

Her breakthrough came after she looked glamorous on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival a few days earlier.