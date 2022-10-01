Victoria Hervey showcases her jaw-dropping figure in black skintight mini dress

Lady Victoria Hervey looked stunning as she enjoyed a night out at Loulou’s private club in Mayfair on Friday.

The socialite, 45, turned heads when she arrived at the venue in a figure-hugging black mini dress with an off-the-shoulder detail.

The media personality added height to her frame with a pair of black boots while also wearing a matchinf jacket.

Victoria let her blonde locks fall loosely over her shoulders and added her outfit with a black clutch.

The star, who recently settled in Los Angeles, completed her look for the evening with bright makeup.

Victoria previously shared how she considered starting a family before the Covid-19 pandemic broke out.

She admitted that Project Baby pregnancy magazine had also influenced her thinking – as she has a potential sperm donor/father standing in line should she decide to start a family.

Six of her eggs were frozen and stored three years ago at a cost of £11,000, and she spent the time looking for a donor after that.

“I had a friend who was going to be my sperm donor. He would be involved in my child’s life, but as a friend, not a partner,” she explained.

“And I would be pregnant right now. But then Covid happened, which was a big blow, but looking back I’m really thankful I didn’t do it with that person. He just wasn’t right.’

Lady Victoria is the daughter of the 6th Marquess of Bristol, half-sister to the 7th Marquess, and sister to the 8th Marquess and Lady Isabella Hervey.

The model spent the summer at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d’Antibes, France.