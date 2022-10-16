Victoria floods: Today weather presenter catches looters in evacuated Maribyrnong home

The Today Show’s weatherman has inadvertently foiled a looting attempt after spotting a group of hooded men trying to rob a flooded home during Victoria’s unprecedented flooding crisis.

Tim Davies reported from Maribyrnong in Melbourne’s north on Monday morning after the river burst its banks and caused significant damage to nearby houses.

Nine’s camera crews were filming outside a property when a group of men suspiciously emerged from an evacuated home before fleeing in a 4WD.

Davies called triple-zero and Victoria Police officers arrived a short time later.

Victoria Police confirmed the men ransacked the house and stole iPads, bicycles and other valuables.

“These guys are obviously not good enough, couldn’t get out of here fast enough,” he told hosts Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon.

‘It’s a sickening sight to see people doing this kind of thing here on the streets of Melbourne early this morning when these residents have already been through so much.’

Davies said the three men pulled up to one of the houses in a blue Ford Territory before getting out and acting strangely.

The area was largely deserted with residents forced to evacuate, with debris and broken belongings lining the streets.

The nine weatherman said he knew ‘something wasn’t quite right’ with the men before they quickly called the police.

“They had their faces covered with Covid masks and hoodies on and when we arrived with the crews these guys were busy getting out,” he said.

“And I saw one of the guys fly out of the homes here — I don’t want to identify which one yet because we’re in contact with the police about what just happened — and these guys got out of here quickly.”

Davies then gave a statement to police, who are investigating the case.

The home belongs to a man named Darren and his wife, who celebrated her birthday the day they evacuated their home. The couple also have two children.

They had been living upstairs to escape the flooding on the lower level, but had to leave their home the night before to escape the rising water.

Nine reported that the man had gone through the entire upstairs area and stolen a variety of electrical items, children’s toys and other items.

Police said the men had dropped a bag containing priceless family items, including photos, probably when they were disturbed by the camera crew.

Stefanovic described the looters as ‘absolute scum’.

‘People are at their lowest point and people think this is a moment to come in and take advantage. I hope they catch them and lock them up,’ he said.

Images from the flood-ravaged township of Shepparton, northern Victoria, showed residents wading through the ravaged town in knee-high muddy water and preparing sandbags

An estimated 9,000 residents are currently affected by the flooding in northern Victoria (pictured, clean-up efforts in Maribyrnong, northern Victoria, Saturday)

An estimated 9,000 residents are currently affected by the flooding in northern Victoria, with many cut off from their communities amid rising waters.

Emergency authorities ordered residents in Charlton and Echuca to leave their homes immediately, with up to 400 properties potentially affected.

The major flood level on the river at Echuca was higher than in January 2011, emergency officials said.

The Victorian State Emergency Service (SES) has received over 4,750 calls for help, including more than 500 flood requests since Wednesday.

Over the past 24 hours, the SES has made 146 flood calls, with the majority of calls for help coming from the Shepparton area.

On Saturday, a 71-year-old man was found drowned on his property in the northern Victorian city of Rochester, where police were unable to reach him.

He is the first life lost in the recent floods currently threatening the state.

About 100 Australian Defense Force personnel have also been deployed to assist with evacuations and sandbagging in the worst-hit areas of Victoria.

Disaster recovery payments have been made available to residents in 23 local government areas and a 250-bed camp for displaced people will be opened at the former Covid quarantine facility in Mickleham.