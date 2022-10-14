Victoria floods: Shepparton residents put on high alert as thousands evacuated

The central Victorian city of Shepparton has been put on high alert with residents warning that floods could reach 12 meters on Saturday night, breaking the 1974 flood record.

It comes as thousands of Victorians have been told to evacuate, while hundreds more have been cut off from their homes and forced to find shelter elsewhere.

Days of torrential rain have affected metropolitan Melbourne and regional areas as authorities warn soaked catchments will create weeks of flooding risk.

Evacuation orders are in place for low-lying parts of Benalla at the Broken River gateway, Murchison along the Goulburn River southwest of Shepparton, Maribyrnong in Melbourne and the town of Charlton at the foot of the Great Dividing Range.

The central Victorian town of Seymour was under water on Friday and Shepparton is expected to be hit by major flooding on Saturday (pictured)

A man and woman in their 60s had to be winched onto a police helicopter after their truck got stuck in floods at Maude west of Melbourne on Friday (pictured)

A watch and action order has been put in place for the north of Shepparton on Friday evening with flooding expected to affect properties in some areas by 11:00.

Up to 4,000 properties could be affected in the regional city and surrounding areas of the Goulburn Valley.

The Avoca River at Charlton is expected to peak on Saturday afternoon, with the SES expecting flooding to be similar to 2010, when 40 properties were affected.

The floods, which can last up to five days, the authorities warn, and could result in 70 percent of the city going under water.

Flood levels in nearby Seymour peaked Friday above record levels set in 1974.

Seymour was mostly underwater on Friday, with the peak breaking the 1974 flood record (pictured)

Floodwater flows past shops in the Melbourne suburb of Maribyrnong after a nearby river burst its banks following two days of extreme rain in Victoria state

The flood threat has been reduced for Skinners Flat near Wedderburn, with residents allowed to return on Friday evening.

About 70 residents were told to leave Maribyrnong in Melbourne, where a new evacuation order was issued on Friday afternoon following flooding.

An emergency alert for Rochester residents along the Campaspe River to evacuate immediately is in place, with about 1,000 properties expected to be flooded or isolated.

Flood alerts and evacuations are in place across the state, with the north central area expected to be worst hit over the weekend (pictured)

Many in Rochester sanded their properties and left town, but some stayed to protect their businesses, motel owner Meagan Keating said Friday afternoon.

“The anxiety is high … (because) as fast as the water moves, it’s a slow process to see it coming,” she said.

Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed on Friday that 500 homes have been flooded across Victoria and another 500 homes are isolated.

“That number is definitely going to grow,” Andrews said.

Andrews visited Shepparton’s incident control center on Friday.

The Goulburn River has a major flood warning in place and declared the next few days would be ‘challenging’ for the city.

Authorities expect the city of 80,000 to experience its worst flooding in decades after the river crests on Tuesday.

“There’s a large amount of water coming to Shepparton, Murchison and Mooroopna,” Andrews said.

‘I thought it was important to be here today and just look people in the eye and ask them, “do you have everything you need?” – and the good news is that the answer is yes.

“But if that changes, we’re here for the people of Shepparton and indeed the Goulburn Valley and I’m pretty sure we’ll be back because the next two, three, four days are going to be a very, very challenging time.’

Premier Dan Andrews said on Friday Shepparton will have some ‘challenging’ days ahead (pictured)

Rescue workers use an inflatable dinghy to rescue people from flooding in the Melbourne suburb of Maribyrnong after two days of heavy rain caused flash flooding

Men help carry a woman who walked with a cane through flood waters after hundreds of homes had to be evacuated in the Melbourne suburb of Maribyrnong, with hundreds more at risk

The SES carried out almost 3600 calls for help in the 48 hours to 6pm on Friday, rescuing more than 230 people across the state in two days.

One person was reported missing in central Victoria on Friday, but police later announced that a man was rescued after he ignored a road block and drove into floodwaters at Newbridge.

His vehicle was washed downstream and he managed to climb onto a tree branch, police said.

The flood inundated the city of Mangalore and the surrounding region on Friday, with local horse breeder Yulong Stud having to herd horses out of the raging waters.

Dozens of horses had to be rescued from floods at Mangalore on Friday (pictured)

Yulong Stud workers herded the horses to safety as their paddocks were submerged (pictured)

Officers rescued another woman in her 70s caught in floodwaters near Newstead along the Loddon River, and a man in a woman in a truck who became stranded trying to cross the Moorabool River at Maude.

Complacency has been blamed for the number of saves.

The federal and state governments agreed on Friday to use the $580 million Mickleham quarantine facility as emergency accommodation a week after it was officially closed.

The facility will reopen early next week for 250 people, with emergency accommodation available for six to eight weeks, but the Victorian Government said its actual use would depend on demand.

Premier Andrews also announced one-off payments of $560 per adult and $280 per child for people displaced by the floods.

About 1,500 applications had been submitted by Friday afternoon.

Relief centers have been set up near flood-affected areas.

Emergency crews help evacuate people from the Melbourne suburb of Maribyrnong after a month’s worth of rain fell in just two days, triggering flash floods

The Werribee River burst its banks on Friday, flooding surrounding areas (pictured)

Opposition Leader Matthew Guy called on the government to declare a state of emergency and the Victorian Farmers Federation said the state government should work with its federal counterparts to declare a natural disaster in flood-affected areas.

Federal Member for Maribyrnong Bill Shorten said the situation was heartbreaking in the area he had called home for 30 years.

“The last major floods were in 1974, so for many people this would be a new and devastating experience,” said Mr. The shorts.