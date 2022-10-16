Victoria floods: Photos show why you should NEVER drive through water as roads left destroyed

<!–

A woman has posted a shocking image of a road torn by a raging river, as a stark reminder of why residents should never drive through high water.

Sharon Green shared a photo on Facebook showing a destroyed street in Pyalong, west of Seymour, in the Victoria region.

The photo showed that the asphalt of the road was completely torn, and the ground below was cratered by the water.

“Here’s why you should think about driving through floods,” she captioned the photo.

Meanwhile, thousands of properties in northern Victoria have been flooded as authorities fear more lives could be lost.

More than 7,950 properties have been flooded in the large regional center of Shepparton and authorities estimate that another 8,000 could be under water tomorrow.

The Campaspe River has already overflowed in nearby Axedale, with a Twitter video posted by Seven News reporter Paul Dowsley revealing that the raging waters nearly wiped out the McIvor Highway.

Urgent evacuation orders are still being issued, but in some places it is too late to flee as swollen rivers burst their banks, flooding properties, sweeping highways and cutting power at night.

The incredible power of the floodwaters is evident in what it leaves behind. This is what’s left of the McIvor Highway at Axedale after the Campaspe River burst its banks. pic.twitter.com/eh4ZprjU8z — Paul Dowsley (@paul_dowsley) October 14, 2022

Evacuation alerts have been upgraded for Shepparton, Orrvale, Kialla West and Mooroopna to indicate that it is too late for residents to leave those areas.

The Goulburn River is expected to peak at 12.2 meters near Shepparton Monday, making the flooding the worst in decades in the area.

Other photos and videos shared on social media showed dozens of roads destroyed, with Victorian Prime Minister Dan Andrews confirming that more than 340 roads were out of order.

Road damage and flooding can be seen on Midland Highway at Elmore in northern Victoria

Twitter users shared images of the devastation that floods wrought in their wake

Asphalt roads were no match for the strength of flooding in northern Victoria

Earlier, Victorian SES chief Tim Wiebusch issued a specific warning to locals to watch out for “blue sky floods,” in which clearing clouds lure people into a false sense of security that the risk is over if the water continues to rise rapidly.

“One of the challenges is that we don’t have what we call blue sky flooding,” Mr. Wiebusch told ABC News.

“It’s stopped raining… I think it’s more obvious to people when it rains harder.”

Mr Wiebusch urged people not to drive through floodwaters as rescue workers desperately try to reach stranded people.

“That only binds our emergency services that could support more vulnerable communities under pressure from these floods,” he said.

“So turn around, find an alternative way to get there. If you don’t have to travel in those northern parts of Victoria, don’t travel at all.’