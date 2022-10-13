Victoria floods: Heartbreaking moment a wombat and its joey scurry to safety near Melbourne

The heartbreaking moment a wombat and her baby joey flee rising floods in Victoria’s north has emerged amid the chaos.

The photo was taken by staff at Molesworth Recreation Reserve and Caravan Park – located just over 100km northeast of Melbourne’s CBD on the Goulburn River.

The fate of Wombatten and its joey is still unknown, with the caravan park and its residents fighting a losing battle against rising flood waters.

A park spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia that the mother and joey were not the only wombats scrambling for their lives.

‘There were wombats everywhere looking for higher ground. “It’s a terrible situation with Goulburn right now,” the spokesman said.

“Our whole park is under water and it’s getting deeper and deeper, so we hope it will ease soon.”

The Bureau of Meteorology said major flooding with Goulburn has peaked at Seymour – just north-west of the caravan park – above the May 1974 record flood of 7.64 metres.

Further south, more dramatic images have captured how an ordinary river flowing through one of Melbourne’s biggest suburbs turned into a raging beast overnight.

While dozens of Maribyrnong residents continue to flee that river, locals just down the road are watching the Werribee River burst its banks.

Daily Mail Australia captured images of the river flowing swiftly under the Cottrell Street Bridge in Werribee just 24 hours ago.

On Friday, the bridge had been flooded with a raging flow of water that split the area in two.

The Bureau of Meteorology updated its list of major flood warnings last night, warning Werribee residents that the river was about to swell.

Long-time locals, who are not used to seeing the river surging across the area known as the ‘Ford’, expressed concern over the surging river.

“We’ve never seen it like this,” said one local. ‘This is insane.’

“Under this river is the actual bridge we drive to school over,” said another. ‘In the 19 years I’ve lived in Werribee, I’ve never seen the river so high. Normally, the ford breaks only every few years. It has happened twice in the past week.’

Further along the river, in Ballan, residents fear it is about to burst its banks and flood their homes.

A man posted a video on social media of ‘rivers’ forming right outside his backyard.

Pictures of the Werribee River at Melton Weir show water cascading over the spillway.

The river originates in the Wombat State Forest on the Great Dividing Range and runs about 110 kilometers southeast to Port Phillip Bay.

Just yesterday, a sighting of a cat swimming for its life appeared in Point Cook, a stone’s throw from Werribee.

Rescue workers jumped into a kayak to try to rescue the cat, which was stranded under a bridge.

Dramatic footage captured by local news service Wyndham TV showed ‘Yumi’ the cat swimming for her life after she was eventually swept free by the floods.

The owner managed to pull the cat to safety as it was swept into the river water.

The worrying scenes across the municipality come as dozens of Maribyrnong residents evacuate their homes.

Located just north of the Werribee River, around 60 homes around the Anglers Tavern area have been issued with evacuation orders since 10am.

Nearly 50 roads across the state have been closed since 8pm last night, including Raleigh Rd near Van Ness Ave in Maribyrnong, with drivers advised to take Ballarat Rd instead.

Two tram lines have been suspended and flooding is also causing delays just south of Williamstown Rd in Port Melbourne.

At least 9,000 homes across the state have been left without electricity after a power station was flooded in Castlemaine, 100km north-west of Melbourne.

There have also been countless warnings to move to higher ground and to avoid flooded areas around the state.

42 suburbs have been declared at risk.

Brunswick, Coburg, Fitzroy and Northcote in Melbourne’s inner-north and Essendon, Sunshine, Footscray and Yarraville in the west are all on the list of ‘suburbs at risk’.

There may be some relief in store for Victorians, with the Bureau of Meteorology declaring that the severe weather warning issued for the state has now been cancelled.

Scattered showers are expected in the state’s southern and mountain districts until Friday, but the wet weather has mostly eased.

