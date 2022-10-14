It comes days after the hub, which

Victoria’s deserted $580 million quarantine facility on the outskirts of Melbourne could be used to house flood victims as the wild weather ravages the state.

Premier Daniel Andrews announced he was considering using the ‘white elephant’ Mickelham quarantine facility while giving an update on the flooding crisis on Friday.

More than 500 homes have been flooded and another 500 cut off by the floods, with one person missing as of Friday afternoon.

Andrews revealed he had spoken to the federal government about using the Mickleham facility to house Victorians if needed.

Ironically, this comes just days after the state government closed the facility after eight months of housing Covid patients in quarantine.

Victoria’s $580 million quarantine facility in Mickleham (pictured) could be used to house flood victims

Premier Daniel Andrews (pictured) revealed he had spoken to the Federal Government about preparing the hub to be used to house displaced Victorians

“We think there’s every chance we’re going to have to house people at that (Mickleham) facility,” Andrews said.

“We have 500 homes where they got water over the floorboards, and also another 500 that have been cut off. That number will certainly grow.’

‘I have spoken to the Prime Minister this morning and he has assured me that Victorians will have everything (they need).’

The 1,000-bed quarantine center in Mickleham, 50km north of Melbourne, was originally designed as a safe space to host people self-isolating with Covid-19.

Ironically, it just comes days when the facility was closed. There was controversy over its high cost and the fact that it was opened towards the end of the Covid pandemic.

The facility was used by only 2,168 people in total, while 500 of its beds were never used.

Construction costs totaled $267,527 per person who stayed there, not including operating costs of about $1.5 million per week in the first months.

But Craig Lapsley, Victoria’s emergency preparedness commissioner from 2014-2018, had called for the facility to be adapted to house those fleeing disasters such as floods.

Wildly wet weather has devastated Melbourne and central Victoria as residents flee cities (pictured, people seen evacuating a dog through flooding in Rochester, Victoria)

Mickleham’s quarantine hub (pictured) was originally built to host people self-isolating with Covid-19

‘I know when we were going through ’09 (the Gone Saturday bushfires) we spent a huge amount of time asking, ‘How many caravans could we get? How many houses could we get?’, he said Sunday time.

Sir. Lapsley said Mickleham’s well-built accommodation has public services on site and can be a safe haven for families affected by bushfires and floods.

“Having something that’s pre-planned and ready to go, and it might not fit every scenario, but it’s certainly a very positive piece of infrastructure to build those emergency plans for the state,” he said.

Sir. Lapsley added that its position made it accessible to all places “from the Dandenongs round to the coast”, although he cautioned that it was built to be functional, not community-friendly.