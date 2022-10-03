Victoria Ekanoye opens up about her breast cancer battle in support of Lorraine’s latest campaign

Former Coronation Street actress Victoria Ekanoye has discussed her battle with breast cancer in support of Lorraine’s latest campaign — revealing that she found a second lump while filming for Death in Paradise.

Lorraine Kelly will host a special edition of her talk show, where she will be joined by producer Helen Addis – the campaign founder and breast cancer survivor – plus some of the 60 women the campaign has helped save so far.

During the special episode, they all get the chance to fly in the hot air boob alongside Victoria Ekanoye of Coronation Street, who is also supporting the campaign this year.

The actor, who played Angie Appleton on the soap, unfortunately found a lump while breastfeeding her son in 2021 and had a double mastectomy after being diagnosed with ductal carcinoma in the same place.

Revealing exclusively to MailOnline, the 40-year-old actress and singer described the battle as a “tough time” as she booked herself to play Miranda Priestley on the crime series Death in Paradise while waiting to hear from doctors about a diagnosis.

“I had to fly to Guadeloupe and I took my son and mother with me,” she explained. “While I was there, I found a second lump, so that was the moment for me. I remember being on set and about to move on.

“I had to take a few minutes to throw it in the back of my mind, and kind of talk to myself – ‘You can handle this. Get out and do your job!’ When we got back – we actually came back to England in September – and that’s when I went to the GP because I know there’s a great service, the One Stop Breast Clinic.

“Basically, if you’re symptomatic, whatever the symptoms are, they’ll make an appointment for you and you’ll be seen in two weeks.

“I had a physical exam by the breast nurse and then I had a needle test in my armpit, I had mammograms, I also had biopsies in the mammogram – so they took samples from both nodules – and I had ultrasounds on the day as well, so I was there about four hours in total. I did not expect that.

“I am so grateful and towards the end of that day I saw the breast consultant. And she said, “Look, I want to be honest with you. I care about what we see, but of course we have to send everything in for samples, so you can come back next week – we’ll meet the chief consultant and bring someone with you.”

“And my family has heard that before, so I knew it had to be something.”

She explained that at that point she decided to have a double mastectomy regardless of what they found: “Because I didn’t risk it coming back in the other breast or coming back in the same breast — and all with the risk of it in the family.’

She said she had a family history of breast cancer, which made her more aware of the fact that she is more likely to get it: ‘I am now the fifth person in my family over three generations to have breast cancer. And to me there was no sign of any gene mutation – the BRCA gene that you have.

“I’ve had some testing since then – I’m part of the family history clinic now. I went to the geneticist and he went through everything with me. And it turns out I have the mutation.

‘There are so many different reasons why you can be prone to developing cancer, but I do have a mutation of the gene and that would have given me a higher chance of getting breast cancer.

‘So now it’s a matter of checking my whole family for that gene, including my partner, because if he has a different gene, for example, that combination could be dangerous for Theo.

“I think you’re done with the surgery and you feel that hopefully at that point that’s all you have to worry about, but then after they’ve tested the tissue you notice that it actually started to get invasive and through you body goes.

“So now you have to take the meds and besides we have to get checks for the rest of the family, even down to our son.

“The frustration with my type of breast cancer is that it only accounts for one percent of all breast cancers, so they had to send my tissue to the United States to be tested and so there was a lot of waiting.

“In the end, it also made a huge difference that I had people in my family who’d had breast cancer and cancer in general — and I think I’m also a patron of Prevent Breast Cancer — because I learned a lot about discussing the campaigns that are going on.” we carry. do it because you know, the facts and all the stats come out and you learn a lot about it.

“And being able to talk to other people, and all the messages I receive from other people who have either had breast cancer or some form of cancer themselves, or just friends or family who are going through it and they’re struggling to understand how they might feel – all that information I can give them is what I’ve learned.

“So I think even before I had breast cancer myself, I did that in every way I could to help people. I guess I was just super aware of it which made me get that third opinion.

“And I’m so glad I did, because I don’t know where we’d be now.”

She continued: ‘You only have one body – we can’t order another one on Amazon, delivered the next day! There’s nothing we can do about that, so we have to treat our bodies as if we only had one.’