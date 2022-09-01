Victoria Coren Mitchell, 50, admits she revels being branded a ‘weird crush’ by fans

<!–

She has had a wildly successful TV career, but Only Connect presenter Victoria Coren Mitchell remains refreshingly vanity-free when it comes to her looks.

The TV personality, who is married to actor and comedian David Mitchell, has admitted that she enjoys her status as a “weird crush.”

She told Alison Boshoff of The Daily Mail: “Usually I get copied into posts on the internet where people say, ‘You’ll think I’m crazy, but I really like her #WeirdCrush.’ I also get: “Is it just me, or is she a bit attractive?”

Candid: Victoria Coren Mitchelle has revealed she loves being labeled a ‘weird crush’ by fans, admitting she ‘never wanted to be mainstream’ (pictured with husband David Mitchell)

She added: ‘My husband gets the same. As if it’s completely off the wall to find us anything other than repulsive.

‘I do appreciate that though. I never wanted to be mainstream. I like to be niche.’

In this she is like her show, which she describes as ‘her own strange little self’. Only Connect, which started its 18th series this week, has gone from a niche quiz show on BBC Four to a niche, super tough quiz show on BBC Two.

It’s still a long way from Mastermind (48 series) or University Challenge (51) but now sits on the same fringe as Eggheads (20) and Pointless (27), and has equally devoted fans.

Insight: The host admitted she “really appreciates” some fans’ title of ‘weird crush’ ahead of Only Connect’s 18th series

Coren Mitchell remembered that she “had no expectations at all” when she started.

She revealed: ‘I just thought it was a great quiz, and it was made in Cardiff by the company that invented poker on television. So I thought it would be fun to go there and try this experiment with them.

“It was for BBC Four, so I knew it would be intelligent – ​​and if it wasn’t there’s a good chance no one would see it.

“The main thing that amazes me now is that we’re on a much bigger channel, with literally millions of viewers, but no one has tried to interfere.

“Only Connect remains its strange little self, and they just let the public find us. I am incredibly grateful for that.’

Watched: Victoria (pictured hosting Have I Got News For You) admitted she had ‘no expectations at all’ when she started Only Connect

She continued: ‘Our contestants are amazing, definitely the best of the British. They come by to play, without prizes, out of pure love for knowledge and puzzles and competition.’

She described the show as “British to the core,” assuming that to really understand it, “you need a culture as vast and eclectic as ours, a language as flexible as ours, a sense of humor as idiosyncratic as ours, and a population as brilliant and curious and enigmatic as ours’.

“But if it’s ever made in Dutch or Japanese, I think I could make some money out of it, which would be nice,” she joked. ‘So let’s say yes, a foreign version can only be better.’

This series is particularly special as it is dedicated to the memory of executive producer Chris Stuart, who launched the series in 2008 and passed away earlier this year.

“He was a wonderful and inspiring man and I loved him very much,” said Victoria. “I’m afraid to go on without him.”