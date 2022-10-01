Victoria Beckham’s daughter Harper looks chic as she poses with supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid

Model sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid were in good spirits as they posed with Harper Beckham at her mother’s show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday.

The siblings could be seen smiling as they leaned into Harper, 11, as the trio posed for a photo after the event.

Harper looked adorable wearing a black dress with lace details from her mother’s collection, while carrying a black handbag.

All smiles: Model sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid were in good spirits as they posed with Harper Beckham at her mother’s show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday

Harper wore a pair of white shoes and her light brown hair was styled into braids for the afternoon.

Gigi, 27, looked incredible as she wore a black blazer and flashed her toned midriff in the ensemble she wore on the catwalk during the show.

The look was finished with a pair of black figure-hugging trousers with a thick white waistband

Preparation: Bella was ever the pro as she got ready to go to the show backstage where she was dressed and assisted before stepping out

She carried a small black clutch purse that had a gold chain strap that rested across the back of her hand.

Bella, 25, showed off a stunning green dress from former Spice Girl Victoria’s latest collection.

The supermodel’s ensemble featured oversized shoulder pads and a ruched bodice, which she wore over black PVC opera gloves.

Supermodels: Gigi (left) and Bella (right) turned up the heat as they walked the catwalk at Victoria Beckham’s first Paris Fashion Week show

Bella added extra height to her frame with matching black boots as she carried an oversized bag with tassels under one arm.

She was always the professional as she got ready to go to the show backstage where she was dressed and assisted before stepping out.

Victoria shed a tear as she walked the catwalk at the end of her Paris Fashion Week debut show, where she was supported by her entire family, including husband David, 47, and her parents Jackie and Anthony Adams.

Family affair: Victoria, 48, was reunited with her eldest son Brooklyn and his wife Nicola (left) at her debut PFW show as the pair attended and even arrived EARLY to wish her well (L-R: Brooklyn, Nicola, Romeo Beckham, British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enniful, Harper Beckham, David Beckham and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna WIntour)

The former pop star was overwhelmed as she reached out to give David a hug after the show – who sat in the front row to support her along with their three youngest children – Harper Seven, 11, Romeo, 20, and Cruz, 17.

Victoria took to Instagram to share a photo of her loved ones, including Brooklyn and Nicola, who are rumored to have been involved in a family feud.

Fans were unsure whether Brooklyn and Nicola would be on the show, amid claims of a fallout between Victoria and Nicola.

Emotional: Fashion designer Victoria was overcome with emotion as she walked the catwalk with her head in her hands

Reports of the feud have been rife for weeks, with Brooklyn’s wife adding fuel to the fire by claiming her mother-in-law ‘blank’ her ‘for days’ during the design process of her wedding dress in a Grazia interview.

The show was believed to be a chance to patch things up for the family, with reports that she and David have reached out to patch things up.

A source said: ‘Honestly, the most interesting thing about Nicola is that she married into the Beckham clan. David and Victoria have both reached out to her to try and make peace and find a way to come together.

Too much: Victoria walked the runway at the end of the show and appeared overcome with emotion during the performance as she stopped in the front row to embrace family and friends

Support system: Making her way into the audience as she stopped halfway down the catwalk, a tearful Victoria clung to David – as best friend Eva Longoria also reached out for a supportive hug

‘David and Victoria would love to spend more time with their son and his wife and have the opportunity to welcome her into the fold, especially given that Brooklyn practically lives with her in-laws.’

Initially, rumors of a split began when Nicola did not wear a Victoria Beckham wedding dress – which she claimed during the interview was her original plan before being told that the designer’s atelier could not make her a dress.

In the bombshell Grazia interview, she revealed: ‘We connected to start designing the dress and then a few days went by and I didn’t hear anything. Victoria called my mum and said her studio couldn’t make it.’

Beloved husband Brooklyn made his stance clear amid the family feud, telling the publication that Nicola is his ‘number one priority’ and that they ‘have each other’s backs 100 per cent’.

But insiders have said Nicola is pushing a ‘false narrative’, leaving Victoria ‘confused’ as to why she keeps ‘fostering the rumors of a feud’ rather than shutting them down.