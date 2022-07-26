Victoria Beckham ‘to reunite with Spice Girls at last for new documentary series about the band’

Victoria Beckham will reportedly finally be reuniting with the rest of the Spice Girls for a new documentary series about the band.

The 48-year-old singer has reportedly signed a new deal with Mel B, Melanie C, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner for a docuseries.

According to The sunThe series is being created by the team behind The Last Dance, the critically acclaimed Netflix hit series about basketball superstar Michael Jordan.

Speaking of The Last Dance, Mel B opened up about the series in an interview in Australia, saying, “The director and the whole concept of how that was shot and filmed is really, really, really good. So we’re going to make our own version with them.’

The series will reportedly feature behind-the-scenes anecdotes and document the band’s rise to the top.

Mel B gave a taste of what fans can expect, revealing, “I actually wrote the rap in the Wannabe video in the toilet while the other girls did the vocals.”

She continued, “My kids say, ‘Mommy, your music is round,’ and I think, ‘Ooh, they’re going to compliment me.’ Then I get to hear: “The circle is complete, because now you’re just vintage”. Old but good.’

It comes as rumors are circulating that there will be two Spice Girls in season four of The Masked Singer Australia this year.

One of the band members could join Mel B on the hit show.

Mel, 47, recently signed on as a judge for the show, joining Abbie Chatfield, Chrissie Swan and Dave Hughes on the panel.

And Victoria returned to her Posh Spice roots on Saturday when she performed the karaoke session during a family vacation in France.

The former Spice Girl, 48, was filmed by husband David, 47, with the iconic 1997 song Stop from their album Spiceworld.

Victoria radiated confidence on stage as she remembered all the original moves, with her family joining in as her backing dancers.

Her supportive husband David captioned the footage: ‘Karaoke night with the one and only Posh Spice’

The iconic ’90s girl group consisting of Sporty, Scary, Ginger and Baby reunited for a 2019 tour, excluding Victoria.

But the five girls will finally reunite when Geri turns 50 in September and not only has Emma, ​​Mel B, Mel C and Victoria invited to the lavish bash, the quintet is expected to perform together as a quintet for the first time. since the closing ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics.

A source told The sun newspaper: ‘It will be a great evening. It is a seated black tie-do and the theme is Timeless Elegance.

“There will be loads of Geri and her husband Christian’s celeb friends in attendance and, excitingly, Geri is inviting all the Spice Girls, including Victoria.

‘It is held in a Grade II listed Oxfordshire manor house, which is conveniently located just a stone’s throw from David and Victoria’s Cotswolds manor house.

The girls can’t wait to get back together and the plan is for all five of them to sing Happy Birthday and take to the stage to play a song with Geri – possibly Wannabe.

“One of the girls turning 50 is a huge deal — they all want to celebrate the occasion in style, and reuniting after a decade seems like the perfect time.”

Mel C previously claimed that there have been ongoing discussions about the return of the Spice Girls.

Asked about the possibility of another reunion in December 2021, she said: “I really hope so. We’re talking about it. We talk about it constantly. It was always the plan.

“Two years ago we did these great stadium shows. It was the best thing we’ve ever done. The creative was so incredible. We had the best time.’

The singers of Say You’ll Be There were formed in 1994 and became the best-selling girl group of all time, but Geri suddenly left the band in 1998 and the remaining members went their separate ways in 2000.

All five members reunited for a series of arena shows in 2007 and they reunited to play in 13 stadiums across the UK in 2019, with the exception of Victoria, who declined to participate in a second reunion.