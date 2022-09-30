Victoria Beckham spots son Brooklyn in the PFW crowd and blows a kiss as they put feud claims to bed

Victoria Beckham looked overjoyed on Friday night when she saw her eldest son Brooklyn standing in the front row of her Paris Fashion Week debut show with wife Nicola and kissing them.

The fashion designer, 48, had a moment of emotion when husband David and three youngest children Romeo, Cruz and Harper were also in attendance – gushing that she was “grateful” for her family when she later took to Instagram.

Brooklyn, 23, and Nicola, 27, also used their respective accounts to congratulate them after the show.

And the unified show looks set to prove the family has put to bed rumors of their feud, following reports of a rift between the former Spice Girl and her new daughter-in-law, Nicola.

Victoria walked out at the end of her successful show and couldn’t contain her joy and emotion when she saw her family in the rafters.

She bowed her head and covered both hands in front of her face. She seemed to shed a tear – blowing a kiss to her family.

And midway through her runway moment, the beauty stopped to the side of the runway to hug husband David and best friend Eva Longoria, while Brooklyn and brother Romeo could clap for her.

She shared a photo from the show from Brooklyn, Nicola, Romeo, David, Harper and Vogue’s Anna Wintour and Edward Enninful – Victoria shared how grateful she was for the support of her family.

‘It’s Paris honey!! I am so grateful to my family, @BritishVogue and @VogueMagazine for always supporting me on this journey xx VB,” she wrote.

And her oldest son shared the message again in his Stories, sending his well wishes by saying, “Congratulations Mom on a great show.”

As his wife, Nicola, echoed: ‘Congratulations @victoriabeckham on a great show’.

MailOnline reported that the couple arrived at the show 30 minutes early to support Victoria and reunited with their family with “lots of hugs.”

A source from inside the show explained that the family then gathered to celebrate over cocktails, detailing: “There was a lot of laughter and a lot of love in the room, it was a lovely family atmosphere.”

Together again: And delighted to be reunited with his family, Brooklyn hugged them on the runway as he reached down to hug the youngest sibling Harper — before bringing it in with David too

Nicola and Brooklyn were caught giving hugs on the runway in the show, as the budding chef leaned in to his little sister Harper before bringing it in with Dad David.

The married couple arrived separately from the rest of the Beckham clan and made their entrance modestly when they stopped in a quiet spot in a black SUV.

As Victoria and David arrived with a bang alongside their other three children, who exuded style as they entered in suit-like form.

Family time: David, Brooklyn and Romeo seemed cheerful and laughing and joking with each other

Under the radar: Brooklyn and Nicola made a much quieter entrance than the rest of the family, arriving 30 minutes before the show

Nevertheless, the presence of Brooklyn and Nicola could spell the end of rumors of family feud – which reached a boiling point earlier this month after the latter’s explosive interview with Grazia.

The interview added fuel to the already burning fire when Nicola claimed her mother-in-law “emptied” her for “days” during the design process of her wedding dress – prior to her wedding in Brooklyn’s Palm Beach.

In the bombshell interview, she revealed: “We hooked up to start designing the dress, and then a few days went by and I didn’t hear anything. Victoria called my mother and said her studio couldn’t make it.’

Back? The couple pulled into an SUV and opted for a quiet entrance rather than the crowded front door where the other guests were seen

Support: As Victoria and David arrived with a bang alongside their other three children, who exuded style as they entered in a suit-like form – while David held daughter Harper’s hand (David, Harper, Cruz, Tana Holding and Romeo Beckham pictured LR)

Loving husband Brooklyn made his stance clear amid the family feud, telling the publication that Nicola is his “number one priority” and that they “support each other one hundred percent.”

But insiders have said Nicola is pushing a “false story”, leaving Victoria “bewildered” as to why she “continues to stir up rumors of a feud” rather than stopping them.

And Nicola telling her side of the story has led to even more family drama, with David defending his wife Victoria while having a rare showdown with son Brooklyn.

According to MailPlus writer Alison BoshoffDavid told Brooklyn ‘we don’t do this in our family’ because he ‘lost his temper’ with the budding chef.

A source said: ‘I don’t think David has ever lost his temper with Brooklyn or had reason to talk loudly to him, but now he finally has.

“He broke up with him and said to him, ‘We don’t do this in our family – and you know we don’t do this in our family.’

But the family reunion on the show could now be a turning point, as it marked the first time the Beckhams have been seen together in their entirety since early this summer.