Victoria Beckham shows off her athletic physique in a red swimsuit

The good times continued on Monday as the Beckham family and their extended group of friends relaxed aboard a luxury yacht off the coast of picturesque Saint Tropez.

Former footballer David and fashion designer Victoria find themselves in the midst of a seemingly endless summer vacation on the Mediterranean, and they seemed to make the most of the pleasant temperatures during their final appearance aboard their sprawling boat.

Victoria, 48, dressed in a vibrant red swimsuit, showed off her athletic figure as she complemented an already impressive tan on one of the massive ship’s four decks.

The former Spice Girl put on an animated show as she ran back and forth across the deck of the ship while exercising, in her swimsuit that would have looked good on the set of ’90s Baywatch.

She wore a navy blue baseball cap and shielded her eyes behind dark sunglasses while maintaining her fitness.

The star radiated a healthy glow as she did her exercises before plunging into a lounger to bask in the beautiful warm sun.

Victoria has spent the past few weeks holidaying with husband David in various places in the Mediterranean, with the superyacht costing a whopping £1.6 million a week to charter.

