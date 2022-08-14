Victoria Beckham shares playful photo of husband David as he prepares to give her a massage

<!–

They have been married for 23 years and have four children together.

And Victoria Beckham shared a playful photo of her husband David as he prepared to give her a massage.

The fashion designer, 48, took to Instagram on Sunday and posted a photo of her partner, 47, sitting on a massage table in what appeared to be a hotel room with a sea view.

David wore a typical masseur outfit of a white T-shirt and matching pants as he posed for the camera.

Alongside the post, Victoria wrote: ‘My masseur just arrived and he’s HOT @davidbeckham’.

The former Spice Girl has not revealed the couple’s location in her latest snap.

It comes after Victoria shared a photo of herself in a tiny pink bralette, only to be lifted by David’s shirtless selfie.

The Spice Girl gave her followers a behind-the-scenes look at a recent magazine photo shoot, including a photo of herself getting buffed while wearing a skimpy tie-back bralette and matching skirt.

One photo showed the designer dressed in a green, floor-length figure-hugging dress as she looked around in between posing for professional snaps.

Another upload saw Victoria in a sexy black double-breasted tuxedo jacket while her hair was curled by a professional for the cover of the latest issue of Méle magazine du Monde.

Meanwhile, David’s black and white photo showed him only a bucket hat and classic shades while drinking a can of Clubman from his Haig Club brand.

Victoria’s social media snaps come after her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz broke her silence over the couple’s ‘cold war’ rumours.

The aspiring actress shared a cryptic message about “people who make you feel bad” four days ago alongside a candid photo of herself looking sad with red watery eyes amid rumblings of a disagreement with Victoria.

Nicola then dismissed the story, saying she believes it all started when she didn’t wear a Victoria Beckham-designed wedding dress to the wedding in April and opted for Valentino couture instead.

She said Variety: ‘I planned and I really wanted to, and a few months later she realized that her studio couldn’t do it, so then I had to choose another dress.

‘She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started.’

Brooklyn added in a rather muted defense, “Everyone gets along, and that’s good.”

However, Victoria managed to dress herself and other loved ones in designs from her eponymous fashion label – including BFF Eva Longoria, mother Jackie Adams and son Romeo’s then-girlfriend Mia Regan.

Nicola’s crying post comes amid months of alleged frosty tension with her new mother-in-law after reports claimed Nicola and Victoria “don’t like each other and don’t talk”.

The daughter of New York billionaire Nelson Peltz is now said to live with her husband in Miami, but fans have noticed that the couple has seemingly drifted away from Posh and Becks since the wedding.