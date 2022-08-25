Victoria Beckham shares her teenage dirtbag moments on TikTok

She is known for her love of classic designer wear and elegant sense of style. But Victoria Beckham has revealed what she considers her “dirty teenage moments” as she jumped on a new TikTok trend.

The fashion designer, 48, shared a rundown of some of her more unexpected throwback fashion moments, with the Wheatus song, Teenage Dirtbag, played over the top.

The trend sees TikTokers showing off their awkward and embarrassing teenage years and in the photos Victoria shared, she was wearing a silver latex boob tube and flaunting a giant pout with outlined lips.

From her giant perm to THAT latex boob tube to her overlined chubby pout, Victoria has shared her throwback “teenage dirtbag moments” after jumping on the latest TikTok trend on Thursday

She also wore an oversized shimmery bomber jacket, which was all the rage in the 90s, as well as a giant perm, a sharp contrast to her sleek brunette haircut.

Victoria also wore a very 80s all-in-one shell suit along with her gigantic hair, after she kicked off the video with a photo of what she looks like now, in a chic understated black blouse.

The smiling star was also seen in a sweater with an American flag on the front, as well as a baseball cap.

Posh Spice finally joined TikTok in July when she joked about her little dinner of fish and steamed vegetables in her first video.

Spouts: Victoria also showed off a giant pout with overlined lips in throwback snaps

Sporty herb? She also wore an oversized shiny bomber jacket, which was all the rage in the 90s, along with Nike track pants and trainers that were made in a jiffy before she ever teamed up with Reebok.

The iconic star, who has been eating the same meal for 25 years, invited her fans to “tell me you’re chic without telling me you’re chic.”

She sat at a table in front of a bell jar before a waiter lifted it to reveal the Spice Girl’s famous dinner.

“I love it,” she proclaimed in the hilarious video, making fun of herself.

Victoria has added the hashtag #stitchposh, embracing the recent TikTok trend and stitching feature.

She also uploaded a behind-the-scenes video of her Vogue Australia photo shoot, as well as a TikTok explaining her natural makeup look.

Spot the differences: She started the video with a picture of what she looks like now, in a chic understated black blouse

World Traveler: Also in the role was a photo of VB wearing an American flag sweater and baseball cap (left)

Her husband David, 47, recently revealed that although he loves food and “thinks about it emotionally”, unfortunately Victoria has been eating the same meal for 25 years.

Discussing his own favorite food during an interview on the River Che Table 4 podcast, he said: “I get quite emotional about food and wine, when I eat something great I want everyone to try it.

“Unfortunately, I am married to someone who has been eating the same food for 25 years.

‘Since I met her she only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables, she will rarely deviate from that.’

Finally! Victoria finally joined TikTok in July with a fun video poking fun at her own little dinner of fish and steamed vegetables in her first video

Hilarious: The Spice Girl, who has been eating the same meal for 25 years, sat at a table in front of a bell jar before a waiter lifted it to reveal her usual fish and steamed vegetables

After David’s comments about her diet, Victoria told Vogue, “I mean, talk about sounding boring! No. What he meant is that he has never met anyone more disciplined with the way they eat.

‘I eat a lot of healthy fat: fish, avocado, nuts, that sort of thing. I do drink alcohol unless I have a reason not to.

“I’ll be detoxing for three to six months from anything I won’t drink. I’m pretty extreme in everything I do, whether it’s eating or exercising or drinking or not drinking.’

‘Complicated’: David, 47, recently revealed that although he loves food and ‘thinks about it emotionally’, unfortunately Victoria has been eating the same meal for 25 years