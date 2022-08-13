Victoria Beckham shares a photo of herself in a tiny pink bralette while David posts a shirtless selfie

<!–

They regularly document their very glamorous lives on social media.

And over the weekend, Victoria Beckham, 48, shared a photo of herself in a tiny pink bralette, only to be lifted by the shirtless selfie of her husband David, 47.

The Spice Girl gave her followers a behind-the-scenes look at a recent magazine photo shoot, including a photo of herself getting buffed while wearing a skimpy tie-back bralette and matching skirt.

Pink! Over the weekend, Victoria Beckham, 48, shared a photo of herself in a tiny pink bralette as she gave her followers a behind-the-scenes look at a recent magazine photo shoot

One photo showed the designer dressed in a green, fitted floor-length dress as she looked around in between posing for professional snaps.

Another upload saw Victoria in a sexy black double-breasted tuxedo jacket having her hair ironed by a pro for the cover of the latest issue of Méle magazine du Monde.

Victoria also posed for another face-covering selfie wrapped in a fluffy white robe

Meanwhile, David’s black and white photo showed him only a bucket hat and classic shades while drinking a can of Clubman from his Haig Club brand.

Is called! While Victoria showed off her slim physique on social media, she was blown away by her husband David’s shirtless selfie, which he posted on Instagram

Fashionista: A photo showed the designer dressed in a green form-fitting dress that hits the floor

Glam: Another upload saw Victoria in a sexy black double-breasted tuxedo jacket having her hair ironed by a pro

Victoria’s social media snaps come after her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz broke her silence over the couple’s ‘cold war’ rumours.

The aspiring actress shared a cryptic message about “people who make you feel bad” four days ago alongside a candid photo of herself looking sad with red watery eyes amid rumblings of a disagreement with Victoria.

Nicola then dismissed the story, saying she believes it all started when she didn’t wear a Victoria Beckham-designed wedding dress for the wedding in April and opted for Valentino couture instead.

She said Variety: ‘I planned and I really wanted to, and a few months later she realized that her studio couldn’t do it, so then I had to choose another dress.

Makeover mode: Victoria also posed for another face-covering selfie while wrapped in a fluffy white robe

Candid: It comes after her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz broke her silence on the couple’s ‘cold war’ rumors, saying she believes it started when she didn’t wear a Victoria Beckham-designed wedding dress, opting instead for Valentino couture (pictured together in 2021)

‘She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started.’

Brooklyn added in a rather muted defense, “Everyone gets along, and that’s good.”

However, Victoria managed to dress herself and other loved ones in designs from her eponymous fashion label – including BFF Eva Longoria, mother Jackie Adams and son Romeo’s then-girlfriend Mia Regan.

Nicola’s crying post comes amid months of alleged frosty tension with her new mother-in-law after reports claimed Nicola and Victoria “don’t like each other and don’t talk”.

The daughter of New York billionaire Nelson Peltz is now said to live with her husband in Miami, but fans have noticed that the couple has seemingly drifted away from Posh and Becks since the wedding.