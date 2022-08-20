WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Victoria Beckham now designing for plus-size women: spice girl launches line that goes up to size 18

Entertainment
By Merry

The BIG news from Victoria Beckham… she now designs for plus-size women: former Spice Girl launches line that goes all the way up to size 18 – almost a decade and a half after the launch of her fashion range

  • Victoria Beckham’s latest collection includes 12 pieces for sizes six to 18
  • It has a mini dress for £490, a top for £350 and a vest for £450
  • The London label has incurred losses amounting to tens of millions of pounds
  • Size six, Mrs Beckham told fans in May that being skinny was out of fashion

By Katie Hind Consultant Editor Showbusiness For The Mail On Sunday

Published: 22:03, 20 August 2022 | Updated: 22:14, 20 August 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The former Spice Girl launched her clothing line almost 15 years ago

The former Spice Girl launched her clothing line almost 15 years ago

Victoria Beckham has been accused for years of only designing clothes for women who are (almost) as thin as herself.

But now, nearly a decade and a half after launching her fashion range, she’s produced a line that goes all the way up to size 18.

The former Spice Girl has added a collection called VB Body to her controversial label, which has cost tens of millions of pounds.

It contains 12 pieces of clothing for women from 6 to 18 years and is available in different colors.

A source close to the label told The Mail on Sunday: ‘Victoria has finally caught up. It’s great and she’s very proud of her new collection.

“There’s a whole new customer who wants to buy her products, but let’s face it, it took a while, but at least she’s changing things.”

The range, on sale on Mrs Beckham’s website, includes a fitted mini dress for £490, a one-shoulder top for £350 and a cropped cardigan for £450.

All styles are available in black, white, brown, blush, green and red-orange.

Mrs Beckham, 48 – who is a size six – surprised her fans last May by saying she thought being thin was out of fashion.

She said, “I think women today want to look healthy and plump. They want to have some tits and an ass. It’s not about being a certain size. It’s about knowing who you are and being happy with who you are.’

A green top in the VB Body range for £350

A green top in the VB Body range for £350

A blush skirt in the VB Body range for £290

A blush skirt in the VB Body range for £290

The range, available on Mrs Beckham’s website, has a one-shoulder top for £350 and a fitted skirt for £290, and goes up to size 18

Despite her change of mind, Mrs. Beckham’s husband David revealed that she has been eating the same foods for 25 years.

He said: ‘Since I met Victoria, she only eats grilled fish and steamed vegetables. She rarely deviates from that.’

According to Katie Hind, consultant editor show business Mrs Beckham’s London-based company reportedly has losses of £53.9 million.

Her clothing brand and new beauty line reportedly lost £6.6 million in 2020.

Mrs. Beckham models one of her own designs from the VB Body range, a blush mini dress, in a video on her Instagram

Mrs. Beckham models one of her own designs from the VB Body range, a blush mini dress, in a video on her Instagram

Mrs. Beckham models one of her own designs from the VB Body range, a blush mini dress, in a video on her Instagram

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Olivia Rodrigo and DJ Zack Bia have…

Merry

Love Island’s Chris Hughes shares…

Merry

Peter Kay dazzles in a…

Merry
1 of 3,180

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More