Victoria Beckham now designing for plus-size women: spice girl launches line that goes up to size 18

The BIG news from Victoria Beckham… she now designs for plus-size women: former Spice Girl launches line that goes all the way up to size 18 – almost a decade and a half after the launch of her fashion range
- Victoria Beckham’s latest collection includes 12 pieces for sizes six to 18
- It has a mini dress for £490, a top for £350 and a vest for £450
- The London label has incurred losses amounting to tens of millions of pounds
- Size six, Mrs Beckham told fans in May that being skinny was out of fashion
The former Spice Girl launched her clothing line almost 15 years ago
Victoria Beckham has been accused for years of only designing clothes for women who are (almost) as thin as herself.
But now, nearly a decade and a half after launching her fashion range, she’s produced a line that goes all the way up to size 18.
The former Spice Girl has added a collection called VB Body to her controversial label, which has cost tens of millions of pounds.
It contains 12 pieces of clothing for women from 6 to 18 years and is available in different colors.
A source close to the label told The Mail on Sunday: ‘Victoria has finally caught up. It’s great and she’s very proud of her new collection.
“There’s a whole new customer who wants to buy her products, but let’s face it, it took a while, but at least she’s changing things.”
The range, on sale on Mrs Beckham’s website, includes a fitted mini dress for £490, a one-shoulder top for £350 and a cropped cardigan for £450.
All styles are available in black, white, brown, blush, green and red-orange.
Mrs Beckham, 48 – who is a size six – surprised her fans last May by saying she thought being thin was out of fashion.
She said, “I think women today want to look healthy and plump. They want to have some tits and an ass. It’s not about being a certain size. It’s about knowing who you are and being happy with who you are.’
The range, available on Mrs Beckham’s website, has a one-shoulder top for £350 and a fitted skirt for £290, and goes up to size 18
Despite her change of mind, Mrs. Beckham’s husband David revealed that she has been eating the same foods for 25 years.
He said: ‘Since I met Victoria, she only eats grilled fish and steamed vegetables. She rarely deviates from that.’
According to Katie Hind, consultant editor show business Mrs Beckham’s London-based company reportedly has losses of £53.9 million.
Her clothing brand and new beauty line reportedly lost £6.6 million in 2020.
Mrs. Beckham models one of her own designs from the VB Body range, a blush mini dress, in a video on her Instagram