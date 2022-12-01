Victoria Beckham mocks David Beckham for singing Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You

Victoria Beckham jokingly mocked her husband David when she secretly filmed him singing Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You.

The Spice Girl, 48, took to Instagram on Thursday to share a video of the former footballer, 47, dishing out the 1994 party hit, unbeknownst to her husband.

David was seen enjoying a cup of coffee as he sat at their counter, singing softly along with the song blaring from their speakers.

He scrolled through his phone as he melodiously sang the opening lines, before opting for a lower key for the line “make my wish come true,” instead of Mariah’s original very high note.

David then looked up from his phone to see his wife recording it, with a giggling Victoria who then playfully mocked her husband’s singing.

Victoria, who rose to fame in the Spice Girls, said, “You struggled with that high note, didn’t you?”

An unimpressed David then asked Victoria, “What are you doing?” as she continued to record his rendition of All I Want For Christmas Is You.

Seemingly trying to prove his wife wrong, he then went out of his way to hit Mariah’s high note in the chorus of the celebratory classic.

In the clip, David cut a casual figure in a green shirt, which gave a glimpse of his tattooed arms, as he lounged in their kitchen.

He framed his face with round glasses and styled his dark locks in a sleek style to complete his laid-back look.

Alongside the funny video, Victoria wrote, “@davidbeckham gives us his best @mariahCarey.”

It comes after Victoria lightly talked about her fashion decisions over the years in a video series called Vogue Visionaries alongside Edward Enninful.

The designer admitted that she would “overcompensate” with her fashion choices during the Spice Girls’ heyday.

She joked, “I don’t take responsibility for those big Spice Girls shoes!” And I would like to say to the girls: I always took on the budget.

‘It was fantastic. Because their shoes came from that store […] Buffalo, on Carnaby Street. And they used to get them all for free.’

Reflecting on her favorite fashion moments, she added, “There were times when we were so tired, the more tired we were from all the traveling, the more makeup we wore.

‘And the bigger the hair got, and the shorter the skirts and the higher the heels. We would simply overcompensate.’

She memorably wore matching outfits with her husband David in the 90s and 2000s.

Victoria happily reminisced, “Myself and David are coming to a Versace event in matching Gucci leather […] wearing the wrong designer, but you know, owning it.’

She continued, “Listen, everyone wants to show them to me, and everyone wants to know what I think.

‘I didn’t know any better then. I was not familiar with the fashion industry. So there was something so sweet and naive about the fact that I didn’t care. I just expressed myself that way.

That’s what’s great about YouTube; everything you want to watch is so easy to find. It’s the most incredible archive.’