Victoria Beckham makes cheeky joke about husband David’s ‘sticky stuff’ as he collects honey

She is known for secretly having a bold sense of humor.

And on Sunday, Victoria Beckham, 48, made a cheeky joke during a spicy story about her husband David, 47, who collected honey, as she repeatedly called it his “sticky stuff.”

On social media, the former Spice Girl uploaded a video in which she comments as she follows her soccer player around their beehives.

Speaking to the camera, Victoria told her followers, “So I’m here with David as he collects his sticky stuff… He’s about to release his sticky stuff. His new load of tacky stuff.

Victoria asked her husband, “How are you?” to which he replied: ‘We have a good flow. I’m not sure that’s a word to be honest.’

‘Look, that’s where it flows!’ be the fashion designer.

She later shared a selfie video revealing, “So, I got the sticky stuff. I’m just going to taste it, let you know what David’s sticky stuff tastes like, rate it out of ten and I’ll let you know.’

It comes after Victoria’s daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz, 27, recently claimed the former Spice Girl had abandoned plans to make her wedding dress, with the heiress eventually wearing a couture Valentino dress to tie the knot with Brooklyn, 23, in April. in April.

Newlywed Nicola said she was thrilled at the prospect of wearing a dress designed by Victoria, who is now a fashion designer.

But she says she didn’t hear from Victoria for days before calling to say she wouldn’t make the dress for her big day.

The devastating news left Nicola stunned since her stylist Leslie Fremar and mother, Claudia, also planned to join the design dream team, it is alleged. The plan was shot down in a phone conversation between Victoria and Nicola’s mother.

In a great interview with Grazia VSNicola revealed: ‘We hooked up to start designing the dress, and then a few days went by and I didn’t hear anything. Victoria called my mother and said her studio couldn’t make it.’

Loving husband Brooklyn made his stance clear amid the family feud, telling the publication that Nicola is his ‘No. 1 priority’ and they ‘have each other 100 percent back’.

Nicola, the daughter of New York billionaire Nelson Peltz, tried to set the record straight when she explained, “I planned on wearing Victoria’s wedding dress and I was really so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother- made into law. I thought that was so beautiful and such a beautiful story.’

After Victoria’s revelations that she couldn’t make her daughter-in-law’s dress, Nicola recalled: “So, I spoke to my mother and Leslie, and I was like, ‘Well, unfortunately this can’t happen, so what’s the next step?”

‘I’ve been a fan of Valentino and their couture for so long. I was really lucky to be able to travel to [the atelier] to try on the dress. That’s really what happened.’