Victoria Beckham looks typically chic in a satin purple slip dress from her own collection

Victoria Beckham looked quintessentially chic on Friday in a purple satin slip dress from her own collection.

The 48-year-old fashion designer caused a storm in the sizzling ensemble on her brand’s beauty Instagram page.

The beauty of the satin Kajal Liner dress showcased her toned physique.

Her dark brown locks were styled in a chic messy bun, while her neutral makeup enhanced her beautiful features.

The entrepreneur shared the snap with her 642,000 Instagram followers and offered fans “early access” to the collection.

She wrote; ‘There is almost a new Satin Kajal Liner. A modern neutral that makes a statement. Any guesses about the shade? Sign up for our early access email.”

It comes after it was reported that the designer company is in debt of £53.9 million.

While Victoria’s designer purchases are now sold at a 70 percent discount in a luxury online discount store.

She launched her fashion label in 2008 with a small collection of dresses, but in recent days it has been claimed that the brand is well into the red with heavy losses.

Now it has been revealed that some of Victoria’s products are being sold at a hefty discount, with one dress reduced by almost £1,300.

From its small beginnings, Victoria’s brean quickly grew into an extensive range that now includes handbags, jackets, shoes and accessories.

But now the brand faces an uncertain future as a spokeswoman for Victoria confirmed the numbers for her fashion label with The Mirror.

Luxury online discount store The Outnet has slashed the prices of Victoria’s pieces, increasing the discounts from the usual 30 percent to a whopping 70 percent.

A £1,845 open back turtleneck midi dress from £554 has been reduced to a bargain at £554, while a £650 leopard print blouse retails for £228.

MailOnline has reached out to representatives for Victoria for comment.

A report said: ‘Total revenue for the Victoria Beckham Holdings group fell 6% to £36.1m (2019 – £38.3m) due to the effects of the global pandemic.

“This group reacted quickly to the effects of the pandemic and managed its cash and spending, leading to a significant reduction in its operating losses of 57%, thanks to cost-cutting across the company and the recalibration of its business model to make it sustainable for the long term.