Victoria Beckham looks chic in green dress with puff sleeves as she steps out with husband David

Victoria Beckham showed off her impeccable sense of style as she stepped out with husband David in New York City on Friday night.

The fashion designer, 48, wore a chic green silk dress with puffed shoulders and an asymmetrical hem.

Former Spice Girl Victoria walked hand in hand with her sportsman, 47, who looked smart in a navy blue suit.

Victoria’s short sleeve D dress was tied at the waist to give shape to the ensemble.

She paired the garment with black tights and a pair of matching heels to add a few inches to her figure.

She was carrying a large black clutch and shielding her eyes behind sunglasses as she left The Mark Hostel in the Big Apple.

Former footballer completed his look by wearing a gray tie with a crisp white shirt and a pair of neatly polished black and navy blue shoes.

The outing comes after Victoria reached out to son Brooklyn and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz with a heartfelt message after they crushed feud rumors earlier this month with a reunion at her Paris Fashion Week show.

The fashion designer took to Instagram to share a photo of the couple alongside the message, “I love you all so much,” which Nicola then re-shared.

Victoria also uploaded an image of her parents Jackie and Anthony Adams with the couple, with the star seemingly delighted to have things back on track with her loved ones.

It came just days after Brooklyn and Nicola attended Victoria’s debut Paris Fashion Week show, where they finally put to bed speculation that they had feuded with the Spice Girl.

Victoria’s gushing mail, yet another united front, featured Nicola and Brooklyn — as well as other family members — in the audience at her fashion show.

Victoria was seen chatting with her son Brooklyn outside her Paris Fashion Week show, while Nicola socialized with Cruz’s friend Tana Holding as the family reunited after rumors of feuds.

The couple attended, arriving half an hour early to show their support, with “lots of hugs” as they were all reunited for the first time since this summer, a source in the room said.

And video footage shot outside the event shows Victoria laughing with her son Brooklyn, while Nicola socializing with Cruz’s friend Tana Holding and Harper Seven.

Victoria couldn’t hold back tears as she collapsed taking to the catwalk for her debut show at Paris Fashion Week – she hugged her husband David during the performance.

Afterwards, the family gathered to celebrate with cocktails, as a source said: ‘There was a lot of laughter and a lot of love in the room, it was a lovely family atmosphere.’