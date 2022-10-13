Victoria Beckham looks chic in flowing ivory white dress in New York

Victoria Beckham showed off her chic sense of style when she stepped out in New York City on Thursday.

The fashion designer, 48, wore a flowing ivory white dress as she exited the Mark Hotel in the Big Apple.

Her sleeveless garment had a V-shaped neckline and an asymmetric hem, with the waist cinched in.

She added a few inches to her stature by opting for a pair of nude and auburn heels for her outing.

Former Spice Girl Victoria shielded her eyes behind dark sunglasses and casually tucked her hands into her pockets.

The brunette beauty wore her locks in loose waves over her shoulders and opted for a glamorous and bronzed makeup look as she stepped outside.

Earlier in the day, Victoria was seen leaving the hotel in the same dress in a green color.

She shared a video of herself getting ready on social media, saying that her instant whitening waterline pencil was a godsend as she’s been up since 5am, saying, ‘This pencil saved me. I looked very tired as we had a pretty long day yesterday.’

She then recounted the moment her team struggled to get her microphone into her dress, saying, “This always happened to me when I was singing.”

The sound engineer could then be heard laughing at the thought of her pop past.

Victoria said, ‘Do you think that’s funny? Sound engineer thinks that’s funny.’

The outing comes after Victoria reached out to son Brooklyn and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz with a heartfelt message after they crushed feud rumors earlier this month with a reunion at her Paris Fashion Week show.

The fashion designer took to Instagram to share a photo of the couple alongside the message, “I love you all so much,” which Nicola then re-shared.

Victoria also uploaded an image of her parents Jackie and Anthony Adams with the couple, with the star seemingly delighted to have things back on track with her loved ones.

It came just days after Brooklyn and Nicola attended Victoria’s debut Paris Fashion Week show, where they finally put to bed speculation that they had feuded with the Spice Girl.

Victoria’s gushing mail, yet another united front, featured Nicola and Brooklyn — as well as other family members — in the audience at her fashion show.

Victoria was seen chatting with her son Brooklyn outside her Paris Fashion Week show, while Nicola socialized with Cruz’s friend Tana Holding as the family reunited after rumors of feuds.

The couple attended, arriving half an hour early to show their support, with “lots of hugs” as they were all reunited for the first time since this summer, a source in the room said.

Who needs 8 hours of sleep? Victoria shared how she got ready that morning when she was promoting her beauty products — as she admitted she’d been around since 5 a.m.

And video footage shot outside the event shows Victoria laughing with her son Brooklyn, while Nicola socializing with Cruz’s friend Tana Holding and Harper Seven.

Victoria couldn’t hold back tears as she collapsed taking to the catwalk for her debut show at Paris Fashion Week – she hugged her husband David during the performance.

Afterwards, the family gathered to celebrate with cocktails, as a source said: ‘There was a lot of laughter and a lot of love in the room, it was a lovely family atmosphere.’