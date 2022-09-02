Victoria Beckham left ‘devastated’ over rift with new daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz

Victoria Beckham has been left ‘heartbroken’ by the feud with daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz Beckham, meaning she’s barely seen her son Brooklyn since he married in April.

The former Spice Girl is said to be “distraught and afraid” that the tensions will affect her close relationship with the photographer-turned-chef.

Mrs. Beckham was once inseparable from her eldest child Brooklyn, relying heavily on him for support, while former soccer star husband David traveled the world for work.

But friends say she’s deeply saddened that Brooklyn didn’t join the Beckham family vacation, which saw them travel Europe on a luxury yacht.

Her dismay comes amid revelations that tensions have arisen between the Beckhams and the Peltzes because Nicola “had no intention of” wearing a wedding dress designed by Mrs. Beckham, 48, during the no-cost nuptials in Palm Beach, Florida.

It has also been revealed that Brooklyn and Nicola’s first dance number was hijacked and played to Mrs. Beckham and Brooklyn in a “mother-son moment.”

And there was even more turmoil after Mrs. Beckham failed to invite her daughter-in-law to her upcoming show at Paris Fashion Week.

A friend told the Daily Mail: ‘Victoria loves to have all her children around her, that’s how she likes to spend her time.

“She has always been so warm and welcoming to her sons’ friends and absolutely loved Nicola from day one.

“But things have gotten difficult and it’s upsetting for her, she’s heartbroken.

“She and Brooklyn have always had such a close relationship, he was her comfort blanket when the Beckham marriage went rough.

She also took Brooklyn to events growing up where she would describe him as her date. She has found all this very difficult.’

Brooklyn, 23, and Nicola, 27, were conspicuously absent from the Beckham family vacation in Europe this summer, as well as more recently in Miami, where the family were seen aboard their £10million yacht called Seven.

Before the holiday kicked off in July, sources near Brooklyn confirmed the newlyweds wouldn’t be there, admitting that “they would stay in Los Angeles” once their honeymoon came to an end.

Instead, youngest son Cruz, 17, took his girlfriend Tana Holding with him for the duration of the trip, while Romeo joined them in Miami when his football commitments allowed him to.

The source added: “Victoria is used to Brooklyn being there for these family events, it was sad for her that he went missing.”

On Thursday, Mail Online revealed the deep drama between the Peltzes and the Beckhams, which began around the time of Brooklyn and Nicola’s £3 million wedding.

An insider said Nicola never intended to wear a wedding dress designed by Mrs. Beckham, despite her claims she “really wanted to” and friends said Mrs. Beckham canceled the plan “last minute.”

Nicola previously said that rejecting Ms Beckham’s offer over the dress was not intended as a disdain for her future mother-in-law.

Meanwhile, on their wedding day, the couple planned to take two steps to You Sang To Me, sung live by American singer Marc Anthony, but just before the dance at the request of Mrs. Beckham, it was changed to suit themselves. be commissioned and Brooklyn.

Nicola reportedly stormed out of her marriage after Anthony praised Victoria in a speech. But a source close to the Peltzes claimed Nicola was upset about the alleged theft of songs, not the singer’s speech.

Sources close to the families also allege that Mr. and Mrs. Beckham refused to pay for the Brooklyn American green card and instead Nicola’s billionaire father Nelson is paying the bill.

Representatives from both Ms Beckham and Brooklyn and Nicola did not respond to requests for comment.