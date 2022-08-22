Victoria Beckham leaves fans baffled by her posh accent in Instagram makeup tutorial video

She may have become famous as Posh Spice, but fans have noticed Victoria Beckham’s changing accent in a bizarre Instagram video.

The Spice Girl uploaded a makeup tutorial on Sunday featuring her own beauty products, and as her 30 million followers poured in on her skills, it was her voice that really got fans chatting.

Viewers of the video were stunned by the Essex-born star’s accent, pointing out, “I never remember her being this chic in Spice Girls.”

Chic! Victoria Beckham left some of her 30 million Instagram followers stunned at her upper-class accent in her latest makeup tutorial video

While demonstrating how to achieve her ‘signature smokey eye’ with Victoria Beckham Beauty’s new eyeliner, fans were distracted by the star’s chic statement.

“I love her, but I swear she didn’t always sound like that, especially in the Spice Girls days. I know she’s fancy spice, but girlll,” commented one follower.

“I love her, don’t get me wrong, but never remember her being so genteel when she was in Spice Girls,” another agreed, while another replied, “She never spoke like that.”

Becoming a posher: Viewers of the video were stunned by the Essex-born star’s accent, pointing out: ‘I never remember her being so chic while on Spice Girls’

“She has a London accent, she was never genteel, just genteel compared to her bandmates.”

However, others insisted that Victoria’s accent has remained the same. One commented, “She’s always had the same voice, that’s why she was chic.”

“I love her voice that makes me feel calm,” another fan gushed.

Victoria was born in Harlow, Essex and grew up in Goffs Oak, Hertfordshire, where she earned her famous nickname Posh Spice in the early days of the band in the mid 1990s.

Stunned: ‘I love her, but I swear she didn’t always sound like that, especially in the Spice Girls days. I know she’s chic spice but girllll’ commented one follower

In 2020, Victoria unveiled she didn’t like her nickname, but in recent years she’s embrace the name that gave her a voice” when she felt shy.

In recent years, she’s even named one of her makeup collections after the nickname.

“I got the name Posh in 1996 over lunch with Peter Loraine of Top of The Pops Magazine and the rest of the Spice Girls,” she explained in 2020.

“I can’t say it would have been my first choice, but in the end I grew into it on my own terms.

“I was young and shy, and being Posh helped me find my style and confidence, and my voice.”

Hertfordshire roots: Born in Harlow, Essex, Victoria grew up in Goffs Oak, Hertfordshire, earning her famous nickname Posh Spice in the band’s early days (pictured in 1997)

The one and only: Other fans insisted that Victoria’s accent stayed the same. One commented: ‘She’s always had the same voice, that’s why she was chic’

‘Shy’: Victoria revealed in 2020 that she didn’t like her nickname, but in recent years she has embraced the name that gave her a voice’

She continued: ‘Now, years later, I look back on that formative time with appreciation. Posh changed the course of my life forever and opened doors for me to pursue my dreams.

Meanwhile, Victoria’s eldest son Brooklyn showed off his multitude of accents last week during a candid interview about his love of cooking.

The 23-year-old son of Victoria and David Beckham spoke to People about what he likes to cook for his wife Nicola Peltz, 27 – but stunned fans as he alternated between American and Cockney accents while chatting.

The star, who grew up between London, Madrid and Los Angeles, said: ‘My favorite thing about cooking a lot, she likes angel hair pasta with pink sauce.

Liam Payne-esque: Meanwhile, Victoria’s eldest son Brooklyn showed off his multitude of accents during a candid interview about his love of cooking last week

“But she also likes the spaghetti bolognese I make for her. It takes eight hours to make the sauce.”

The star’s change of accent was reminiscent of Liam Payne’s unintentionally hilarious chat at the Oscars in March — which went viral due to the Wolverhampton-born star’s “Irish-American” twang.

Brooklyn fans noted that his style and accent also resembled Tesla mogul Elon Musk.

Brooklyn’s new bride Nicola was quick to gush about his chat, writing in the comments: ‘You’re actually the cutest human being I’ve ever met @brooklynpeltzbeckham I love you hubby.’

In his 23 years, Brooklyn has lived all over the world. His first Notable home was the iconic £2.5million Beckingham Palace in Hertfordshire, where he and his parents moved shortly after Posh and Becks’ wedding in July 1999.

In 2003 David Beckham signed for Real Madrid on a four-year contract. The couple and their then two young sons Brooklyn, four, and Romeo, one lived in rental properties in the Spanish city before purchasing a £3 million mansion.

In 2007, the Beckham family moved to Los Angeles when David signed for LA Galaxy and Brooklyn is eight years old. Despite David’s brief stints with AC Milan and Paris St Germain, Victoria and the kids stayed in LA for stability.

In 2013, the Beckhams moved back to London after David retired from professional football but continued to fly between the US and UK.

Brooklyn briefly moved to New York City to attend Parson’s School of Design in 2018.

And in In 2020, Brooklyn moved to the US to live with his now-wife Nicola Peltz in Los Angeles.