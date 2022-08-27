Victoria Beckham hops on the back of husband David’s motorbike for ride

Victoria Beckham jumped on her husband David’s motorcycle for a ride through the countryside on Saturday as they spent some quality time together.

The fashion designer, 48, and the former football player, 47, enjoyed their own ‘Maverick moment’ on the vehicle during their trip to the US.

Victoria took to Instagram to share a clip of the ride as Kenny Loggins’ Danger Zone played, and nervously grabbed her love as he descended the ramp.

Pleasure! Victoria Beckham jumped on her husband David’s motorcycle for a ride through the countryside on Saturday as they spent some quality time together

She filmed them as they drove down the winding roads and looked enamored as they huddled together while David beamed.

Victoria wrote in the caption: ‘Our Maverick Moment!! @davidbeckham has been trying to get me on the back of his bike for years and I finally succeeded! It was so much fun!!’

She looked casual for the trip in a black hoodie and sunglasses while donning her helmet for safety reasons.

Here we go! The fashion designer, 48, and the former football player, 47, enjoyed their own ‘Maverick moment’ on the vehicle during their trip to the US

Ride: Victoria took to Instagram to share a clip of the ride as Kenny Loggins’ Danger Zone played, and Victoria nervously grabbed her love as he drove off down the driveway

David also shared the clip on his social media, writing in the caption, “My happy place!”

It comes after David joked Friday about his wife Victoria’s “dodgy accent” while the couple enjoyed a walk in Aspen, Colorado.

The beauty shared a video of herself gasping on Instagram as she walked the trail with the sports legend following her.

Dressed in black form-fitting gym clothes, the Spice Girl told her followers: ‘So we’re here in Aspen for a pretty big walk. Look at the views.’

Happy! She filmed them as they drove down the winding roads and they looked in love as they cuddled together as David beamed

David, who was not on camera, could be heard in the background, “I hope you don’t put that shady accent.”

Victoria ignored her husband’s joke and replied, “This is just how I talk.”

It came after fans noticed Victoria’s changing accent in another bizarre Instagram video.

Out and about: Victoria wrote in the caption: ‘Our Maverick Moment!! @davidbeckham has been trying to get me on the back of his bike for years and I finally succeeded! It was so much fun!!’

She uploaded a makeup tutorial on Sunday using her own beauty products, and as her 30 million followers poured in on her skills, it was her voice that really got fans talking.

Viewers of the video were stunned by the Essex-born star’s accent, pointing out, “I never remember her being this chic in Spice Girls.”

Last week, Victoria’s eldest son Brooklyn, 23, showed off his multitude of accents in an online interview – sparking widespread ridicule.

Having fun: It comes after David made fun of his wife Victoria’s ‘dodgy accent’ on Friday while the couple enjoyed a walk in Aspen, Colorado

While demonstrating how to achieve her ‘signature smokey eye’ with Victoria Beckham Beauty’s new eyeliner, fans were distracted by the star’s chic statement.

“I love her, but I swear she didn’t always sound like that, especially in the Spice Girls days. I know she’s fancy spice, but girlll,” commented one follower.

“I love her, don’t get me wrong, but never remember her being so genteel when she was in Spice Girls,” another agreed, while another replied, “She never spoke like that.”

“She has a London accent, she was never genteel, just genteel compared to her bandmates.”

However, others insisted that Victoria’s accent has remained the same. One commented, “She’s always had the same voice, that’s why she was chic.”

“I love her voice that makes me feel calm,” another fan gushed.

Victoria was born in Harlow, Essex and grew up in Goffs Oak, Hertfordshire, where she earned her famous nickname Posh Spice in the early days of the band in the mid 1990s.